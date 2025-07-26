Bangladeshi classic ‘Surja Dighal Bari’ set for open-air screening in Australia

Following the screening of "Jibon Theke Neya", another iconic Bangladeshi film, "Surja Dighal Bari", is set to be showcased in Australia. The film, which centres on the resilience of a woman named Joygun amid life's struggles, will be screened on August 3 at a special venue called Zamindar Bari.

The initiative is being organised by Bangladeshi distribution company BongOz Films. Rather than a traditional theatre, the screening will take place in an open courtyard using a temporary screen. According to BongOz Films, the event will accommodate up to 200 viewers.

Tanim Mannan, founder of Bongoz Films, told Glitz, "We previously screened 'Jibon Theke Neya', and this time we are showing 'Surja Dighal Bari'. We are fortunate that one of the film's directors, Masihuddin Shaker, is currently in Australia. We plan to hold the screening in his presence."

Due to print limitations, a cinema hall screening was not possible. "Most theatres here require 4K projection. The available print of this film isn't suited for that, so we opted for an alternative arrangement at Zamindar Bari," he added.

There will be no entry fee for the screening. However, any voluntary donations collected from attendees will go to Cancer Council Australia to support cancer research, prevention, and support services.

Released in 1979, "Surja Dighal Bari" is based on the novel by renowned writer Abu Ishak. The film was jointly directed by Masihuddin Shaker and Sheikh Niamat Ali.

In recent weeks, clips from the film have circulated widely on Laser Vision Ltd's official Facebook page, drawing praise from viewers for its cinematic craftsmanship and depiction of rural Bengal.

The story follows Joygun, a working-class woman abandoned by her husbands, as she navigates the harsh realities of village life. After being evicted during a famine, Joygun returns to her village and takes shelter in a supposedly cursed house known as "Surja Dighal Bari".

She begins earning through small trades like rice and vegetable selling, while her children also contribute to the household. However, lust, hostility, and patriarchal oppression soon threaten their fragile livelihood. In its final act, the film confronts the viewer with Joygun's painful reckoning with a harsh reality.

Dolly Anwar plays the role of Joygun, alongside performances from Keramat Mawla, Zahurul Haque, Rowshan Jamil, ATM Shamsuzzaman, Elora Gohor, Hasan Imam, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Huda Bachchu, Lenin and others.

The screenplay and production were handled by Masihuddin Shaker, with music composed by Alauddin Ali.