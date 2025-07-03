‘Bachelor Point’ Season 5 to premiere on Channel i from July 10

Following its Eid-ul-Azha premiere on an OTT platform, the popular Bangladeshi comedy series "Bachelor Point" Season 5 is set to make its television debut. Channel i will begin airing the series from July 10, twice a week—Thursdays and Fridays at 7:50pm.

The show, written and directed by Kajal Arefin Ome, will feature 120 episodes, each running approximately 20 minutes. After its regular broadcast, the first repeat telecast will air at 3:40am, with a second repeat the following morning at 11:30am.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Ome shared, "When I first started the 'Bachelor Point' series, I had no idea what the future held. I began with whatever limited budget I had, driven purely by sincerity."

"I never thought about profit—only the audience. It's because of them that we've reached five seasons over seven years. After 26 months, we've brought Season 5 purely because of audience demand."

Season 5 continues to feature a stellar cast including Marzuk Russell, Chashi Alam, Ziaul Hoque Polash, Sabila Nur, Shimul Sharma, Lamia Lam, Abdullah Rana, and Munira Mithu.