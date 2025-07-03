‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis in ICU

Music
Legendary American singer Connie Francis, known for hits like "Pretty Little Baby" and "Where the Boys Are", has been hospitalised and is currently receiving care in an ICU in Florida, according to TMZ.

While the exact reason for her admission remains unclear, the 87-year-old icon has faced several health challenges in recent years, including orthopaedic issues and limited mobility due to a painful hip. In a Facebook post from March 2025, she shared she had begun using a wheelchair while awaiting stem cell therapy.

Francis's medical history includes significant trauma and illness, from losing her voice post-surgery in the 1970s to surviving a violent attack in 1974 that led to PTSD and depression. Despite multiple hospitalisations and a suicide attempt in the 1980s, she remained resilient in her career and personal life.

Recently, her 1962 track "Pretty Little Baby" experienced a viral resurgence on TikTok, appearing in over 17 million videos and topping the platform's Viral 50 chart. Reacting to the revival, Francis joined TikTok to thank fans, saying she was thrilled that even young children now recognise her name.

As the first woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 with "Everybody's Somebody's Fool", Francis has sold over 200 million records globally. Fans and fellow artistes have sent well-wishes as she battles her current health crisis.

