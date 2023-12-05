An artiste is never satisfied: Misha Sawdagar

Over three and a half decades Misha Sawdagar has been entertaining the audience with his performance. He is unparalleled in the antagonist roles in Dhallywood films. The multiple times National Film Award-winning actor is still busy at the same pace. In recent times he has been shooting for half a dozen new films, apart from that he has worked on a fiction-based project as well.

In conversation with The Daily Star, he shared his philosophy of being an artiste, and his projects, and more.

You have been actively working in the industry for 35 years, how satisfied are you as an artiste?

An artiste is never satisfied, they may never be. I think it is a positive thing because when the hunger for acting is satisfied, there may not be enthusiasm or love for new projects. Artistes constantly explore new characters in their work. They engage in acting in different roles regularly. Throughout life, an actor internalises each character one by one. This has been my experience over the years.

You have worked in a record number of films, coming this far, what do you expect from yourself now?

As long as I am healthy, I desire to engage in acting for as long as Allah keeps me well. I prefer seeing myself in good, positive characters. Acting means a lot to me; I have a profound love for it. I constantly think about acting. I never want to confine myself within the limits of a single type of character.

Recently, you have acted in a drama, from which a photo has come to be highlighted.

Yes, it was directed by Mehedi Hasan Hridoy and the fiction also features Niloy and Hime I won't reveal much about my character now. However, makeup for this character required a three to four-hour time investment. I spent a lot of time preparing with makeup and standing in front of the camera. Quite an excitement has been circulating on social media, with the photo from the shoot. All will be unveiled after its release.

Today marks three decades of your marriage. How are you feeling?

After completing 30 years of married life, my realisation is - the greatest asset to a person is their mother. And for a man, the greatest wealth is his wife. I express gratitude and love towards my wife, Mita, for accepting me as a life partner. Through thick and thin we have successfully made it. I am happy to have her in my life.