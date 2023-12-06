Abul Hayat returns to screen after break

After taking a break from work, Ekushey Padak-winning artiste Abul Hayat is set to return to the screen. The actor who is also a screenplay writer and director will appear in a fictional project for Victory Day (December 16). This project titled "Smart Bari" has been directed by Arun Chowdhury.

During his break, Abul Hayat and his wife Shirin Hayat went to the USA where they stayed for two months. They spent quality time with their close ones and visited Canada as well.

About working on the project, he shared, "The story is very nice, and contains the plot of patriotism and values." Adding to this the veteran actor said that at his age he only takes on roles that attract him as an artiste.

After returning to the country, he worked in a television series titled "Family Distance".

In regards to his directorial venture, he mentioned that he is planning to direct a new project, which is currently in the planning stages.

Last month, Aruna Biswas' directorial film "Oshombhob", featuring Abul Hayat was released. Just as the story of the incredible film has received praise from the audience, people also appreciated his performance.

Upon asking about his recent visit to America, he said, "I have enjoyed it very much. I have travelled to many places and received love from people. Such affection is truly memorable."

In addition to acting, Abul Hayat is also an author, with several books published. A new book is set to be released at the Ekushey Book Fair. "I hope at least one book will be published in the upcoming Ekushey Boi Mela," he concluded.