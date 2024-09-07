Abul Hayat reflects on life as he marks his birthday today

The day marks the 81st birthday of the beloved Abul Hayat, a cherished figure in the entertainment industry. On account of this special occasion the veteran actor, playwright, and director reflected upon his illustrious career with the media and spoke about the one thing that keeps him going.

He expressed, "Throughout my journey, I have been honoured with numerous accolades. However, none hold a candle to the overwhelming love and admiration I've received from the people. I wish to continue living in that love and my passion for acting till my final days."

Abul Hayat has no special plans for his birthday this year, as his family prefers to keep the celebration simple at home. However, in the afternoon, the Drama Artists' Association will hold a special event in his honour.

The organisation's president, Ahsan Habib Nasim, confirmed that the actors will gather at the association's office to celebrate Abul Hayat's birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony.

Abul Hayat shared his thoughts on his birthday, stating, "I never make special plans for the day. I usually spend it with my family. Today also happens to be my granddaughter Srisha's birthday, and we exchanged calls at midnight. Besides that, my relatives, friends, and well-wishers reach out with calls and messages."

His autobiography, "Robi Poth", is set to be published later this month. Although he had hoped to release it on his birthday, time constraints made that impossible.

Abul Hayat spent a decade working on his autobiography, which spans over three hundred pages. In "Robi Poth", he reflects on the key moments of his life.

The book's cover was designed by his eldest daughter, actress Bipasha Hayat, and it will be released by Subarna Publications.