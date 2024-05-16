Swagata to make dramatic debut on theatre stage

Zinat Sanu Swagata is currently showcasing her acting prowess in movies by taking on challenging roles one after another. The actress is now set to make her theatrical debut with the play "Boner Meye Pakhhi", under the direction of Sajjad Saju.

The play is adapted from the work of Kazi Nazrul Islam. Marking an exciting transition from silver screen to the theatre stage, Swagata will portray the character of Pakhi in this production. She is currently immersed in rehearsals, which have been ongoing for a week.

Photo: Courtesy

The play "Boner Meye Pakhhi" will premiere at TSC on May 21, followed by another staging at Bangladesh Mohila Samity on June 3.

"I am venturing into theatre for the first time and have been rehearsing diligently. I feel a mix of nervousness and excitement as the premiere approaches," shared Swagata with The Daily Star.

The actress, known for her work in acting, singing, and modeling, has long harboured a desire to perform in theatre, which is now turning into a reality.

Reflecting on her role, Swagata remarked, "Birds inherently seek a connection with nature, and I'm truly delighted to have the opportunity to embody this role."