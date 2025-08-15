Prachyanat to stage ‘Agunjatra’ this Saturday at Shilpakala

Prachyanat's acclaimed 41st stage production, "Agunjatra", is set to return to the spotlight this Saturday at 7pm at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

First staged in 2022, "Agunjatra" is the Bangla adaptation of Indian playwright Mahesh Dattani's "Seven Steps Around the Fire", translated by Shahidul Mamun and adapted and directed by Azad Abul Kalam. The play takes audiences deep into the lives of hijra and transgender communities, confronting prejudice, politics, and the fight for dignity.

At its heart is the story of Uma, a researcher delving into the lives of hijra individuals. Her investigation leads her to the brutal murder of Kamla, a hijra burned to death, for which another hijra named Anarkali is imprisoned.

As Uma immerses herself in the community, she becomes emotionally entangled, uncovering unspoken truths and unravelling the mystery behind Kamla's death.

The production features a strong ensemble cast, including Shahed Ali, Farhad Hamid, Sanjida Preeti, Sharmin Akhtar Shormi, Pradyut Kumar Ghosh, Md Abdur Rahim Khan, Rocky Khan, Tanji Kun, Diana Meriline, Faisal Sadi, and Ahmed Saki.

Notably, music design is by Rahul Ananda, adding a haunting texture to the play's emotional landscape.

"Agunjatra" is not just a story—it's a mirror held up to society's hidden injustices, and a journey through fire that demands both empathy and reflection.

