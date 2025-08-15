Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Aug 15, 2025 11:24 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 11:30 AM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts
Theatre & Arts

Prachyanat to stage ‘Agunjatra’ this Saturday at Shilpakala

Fri Aug 15, 2025 11:24 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 11:30 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Aug 15, 2025 11:24 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 11:30 AM
Agunjatra
Photos: Collected

Prachyanat's acclaimed 41st stage production, "Agunjatra", is set to return to the spotlight this Saturday at 7pm at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

First staged in 2022, "Agunjatra" is the Bangla adaptation of Indian playwright Mahesh Dattani's "Seven Steps Around the Fire", translated by Shahidul Mamun and adapted and directed by Azad Abul Kalam. The play takes audiences deep into the lives of hijra and transgender communities, confronting prejudice, politics, and the fight for dignity.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Agunjatra

At its heart is the story of Uma, a researcher delving into the lives of hijra individuals. Her investigation leads her to the brutal murder of Kamla, a hijra burned to death, for which another hijra named Anarkali is imprisoned. 

As Uma immerses herself in the community, she becomes emotionally entangled, uncovering unspoken truths and unravelling the mystery behind Kamla's death.

Agunjatra

The production features a strong ensemble cast, including Shahed Ali, Farhad Hamid, Sanjida Preeti, Sharmin Akhtar Shormi, Pradyut Kumar Ghosh, Md Abdur Rahim Khan, Rocky Khan, Tanji Kun, Diana Meriline, Faisal Sadi, and Ahmed Saki. 

Notably, music design is by Rahul Ananda, adding a haunting texture to the play's emotional landscape.

"Agunjatra" is not just a story—it's a mirror held up to society's hidden injustices, and a journey through fire that demands both empathy and reflection.
 

Related topic:
agunjatraAagunjatraPrachyanatPrachyanat PlayPrachyanat Theatre troupeshahidul mamunAzad Abul Kalam
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Byatikrom O Niyom

Brecht’s courtroom parable returns to Dhaka stage with Prachyanat’s 'Byatikrom O Niyom'

1m ago

Prachyanat to conclude triumphant year with ‘Koinna’

1y ago
Prachyanat School honours Kafka with stage adaptation of ‘Metamorphosis’

Prachyanat School honours Kafka with stage adaptation of ‘Metamorphosis’

11m ago
Actors Equity gets new leaders

Actors Equity gets new leaders

3m ago
‘Kajol Rekha’ to premiere in United States and Canada in May

‘Kajol Rekha’ to premiere in the US and Canada in May

1y ago
রাজশাহী
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজশাহীতে একই পরিবারের ৪ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

রাজশাহীর পবা উপজেলার বামুনশিকড় এলাকায় একটি বাড়ি থেকে একই পরিবারের চার জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার করেছে পুলিশ।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

তিস্তা সড়ক সেতু রক্ষা বাঁধে ধস

এইমাত্র