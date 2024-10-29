Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Oct 29, 2024 05:13 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 05:20 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts

Nazrul Institute trustee board restructured with new appointments

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Oct 29, 2024 05:13 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 05:20 PM
Nazrul Institute trustee board restructured with new appointments
Photos: Collected

The trustee board of the Kabi Nazrul Institute has been restructured, adding two new members—renowned writer and journalist Ehasan Mahamud and Nazrul scholar Md Jehad Uddin.

Kabi Nazrul Institute

In a statement issued by Assistant Secretary Lakshmi Rani Ghosh on October 29, it was announced that the government has reconstituted the eight-member board of trustees under the authority of Section 6 of the Kabi Nazrul Institute Act, 2018, as amended on June 13, 2022.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kabi Nazrul Institute

This decision follows the resignation of former board members Begum Akhtar Kamal and poet Abdul Hye Sikder, prompting the Ministry of Cultural Affairs to appoint replacements. The ministry released an official notification on Tuesday confirming the changes.

Kabi Nazrul Institute

Latiful Islam Shibli, the institute's executive director, told bdnews24.com, "Following the fall of the Awami League government after the mass uprising, the trustee board was reorganised on September 19. With the recent resignations, two new members have now been added to the board." 

Kabi Nazrul Institute

The previous board, formed during the Awami League's tenure on June 13, 2022, was restructured on September 19 under amendments to Section 6 of the Kabi Nazrul Institute Act, 2018.

The newly formed board is chaired by Khilkhil Kazi, granddaughter of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, while the institute's executive director serves as the member-secretary by default. 

Kabi Nazrul Institute

In addition to the two new members, the board includes Nazrul Sangeet artiste Ferdous Ara and Professor Leena Taposi Khan from Dhaka University's music department. Other default members include a senior representative from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and a representative from the Ministry of Education's Secondary and Higher Education Division.

The trustee board will operate under the legal framework of Section 6 of the Kabi Nazrul Institute Act, 2018.

Shilpakala Academy announces week-long Jatra festival
Read more

Shilpakala Academy announces week-long Jatra festival

Related topic:
Kabi Nazrul InstituteKhilkhil KaziNazrul Sangeet artiste Ferdous Ara
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nazrul Institute Trust Board reconstructed

Nazrul Institute Trust Board reconstructed

1m ago

Protests by artistes from two Bengals rise against distortion of ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’

11m ago

Inauguration of YouTube channel for Nazrul Geeti

12m ago
Ferdous Ara

Ferdous Ara's homage to the National Poet

9y ago
Kazi Anirban, Kazi Nazrul Islam’s grandson, passes away

Kazi Anirban, Kazi Nazrul Islam’s grandson, passes away

3w ago
এডিপি
|অর্থনীতি

জুলাই-সেপ্টেম্বরে এডিপির খরচ ১৫ বছরের মধ্যে সর্বনিম্ন

গত অর্থবছরের একই সময়ে উন্নয়ন খরচের পরিমাণ ছিল ২০ হাজার ৬০৯ কোটি টাকা। এটি বাস্তবায়নের সাড়ে সাত শতাংশ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্দোলন-সমাবেশের ভেন্যু সোহরাওয়ার্দী উদ্যান হলে যানজট কমবে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে