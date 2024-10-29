Nazrul Institute trustee board restructured with new appointments

The trustee board of the Kabi Nazrul Institute has been restructured, adding two new members—renowned writer and journalist Ehasan Mahamud and Nazrul scholar Md Jehad Uddin.

In a statement issued by Assistant Secretary Lakshmi Rani Ghosh on October 29, it was announced that the government has reconstituted the eight-member board of trustees under the authority of Section 6 of the Kabi Nazrul Institute Act, 2018, as amended on June 13, 2022.

This decision follows the resignation of former board members Begum Akhtar Kamal and poet Abdul Hye Sikder, prompting the Ministry of Cultural Affairs to appoint replacements. The ministry released an official notification on Tuesday confirming the changes.

Latiful Islam Shibli, the institute's executive director, told bdnews24.com, "Following the fall of the Awami League government after the mass uprising, the trustee board was reorganised on September 19. With the recent resignations, two new members have now been added to the board."

The previous board, formed during the Awami League's tenure on June 13, 2022, was restructured on September 19 under amendments to Section 6 of the Kabi Nazrul Institute Act, 2018.

The newly formed board is chaired by Khilkhil Kazi, granddaughter of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, while the institute's executive director serves as the member-secretary by default.

In addition to the two new members, the board includes Nazrul Sangeet artiste Ferdous Ara and Professor Leena Taposi Khan from Dhaka University's music department. Other default members include a senior representative from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and a representative from the Ministry of Education's Secondary and Higher Education Division.

The trustee board will operate under the legal framework of Section 6 of the Kabi Nazrul Institute Act, 2018.