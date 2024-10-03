Kazi Anirban, Kazi Nazrul Islam’s grandson, passes away

Kazi Anirban, the grandson of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, passed away on Wednesday (October 3) in Switzerland due to a heart attack. He was the eldest son of Kazi Aniruddha, the rebel poet's youngest child.

Nazrul Sangeet artiste Khilkhil Kazi, daughter of Nazrul's eldest son Kazi Sabyasachi, confirmed the news to local media.

Khilkhil Kazi informed local media that Anirban's body will be laid to rest in India's Kolkata, where she plans to travel to bid her brother a final farewell.

Kazi Anirban was a painter. His father, Kazi Aniruddha, who passed away on February 22, 1974, during Kazi Nazrul Islam's lifetime, was a celebrated musician and guitarist from West Bengal.

Kazi Aniruddha dedicated himself to preserving the poet's musical legacy. His wife, Kalyani Kazi, is both a writer and singer. The family includes three children: Kazi Anirban, the eldest, Kazi Arindam (Subarna), and their youngest daughter, Kazi Anindita.