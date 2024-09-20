Nazrul Institute Trust Board reconstructed

Music
Fri Sep 20, 2024 05:52 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 06:12 PM

Fri Sep 20, 2024 05:52 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 06:12 PM
Photos: Collected

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs has issued a statement related to reorganising the eight-member Board of Trustees under the management of Kabi Nazrul Institute.

In the statement issued under the signature of Assistant Secretary Lakshmi Rani Ghosh on September 19, it is said that the government has reconstituted the Board of Trustees of eight members under the powers provided by Section 6 of the Kabi Nazrul Institute Act, 2018, as amended on June 13, 2022.

Music artiste Khilkhil Kazi, the granddaughter of Kazi Nazrul Islam, was appointed as the chairperson. Additionally, a junior secretary from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and a representative from the Ministry of Education's Secondary and Higher Secondary Departments have been included as members.

The list of the members includes—Begum Akhtar Kamal, professor of the Bangla department of Dhaka University, Nazrul sangeet exponent Ferdous Ara, professor of the music department of Dhaka University Leena Taapsee Khan, poet essayist Abdul Hye Sikder and executive director of Kabi Nazrul Institute.

According to the notification, the tenure of the Board of Trustees will be in force as per Section 8 of the Kabi Nazrul Institute Act 2018.

 

Related topic:
Kabi Nazrul InstituteBoard of trustees 2024
