Nazir Hossain’s ‘Boishakh in the Land of Tiger’ roars to life at AFD

Nazir Hossain's solo exhibition, "Boishakh in the Land of Tiger", is currently underway at Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD) in a vibrant celebration of Bengali culture and artistic heritage

This exhibition, which kicked off on March 22, showcases Hossain's mastery of the traditional Pattachitra art form. He celebrates the arrival of the Bengali New Year with a series of 55 paintings that evoke the spirit of the season. Through his meticulous brushwork and masterful storytelling, the artist captures the essence of rural Bengal, where the majestic tiger reigns supreme.

Pattachitra is a traditional form of scroll painting, known for its intricate details and portrayal of mythological narratives and folktales. The name itself reflects its essence: derived from Sanskrit, "patta" translates to cloth or canvas, and "chitra" means picture. Traditionally created on cloth or palm leaves, this art form often derives inspiration from local folklore and social commentary. What makes Hossain stand out is his fresh take on this ancient art form. He mixes vibrant colours and modern themes while still respecting its cultural roots, keeping the heritage intact while also connecting with a younger audience.

Each painting in the exhibition tells a unique story, inspired by folklore, mythology, and the artist's own imagination. From lush forests teeming with wildlife to bustling village scenes and joyous Boishakh festivities, they offer a glimpse into a world of beauty, wonder, and timeless tradition. He employs a unique blend of folk motifs, indigenous symbols, and captivating fables, to weave a narrative enriched in cultural significance. Some paintings also have references to other art forms, like nakshi katha and rickshaw painting, to name a few.

Hossain's use of bright colours and playful scenes creates a delightful experience for viewers of all ages. In his artworks, the royal animal can be seen ploughing the land, playing the ektara, dhak, and dhol, driving trains and aeroplanes, and is like a friend to humans in happiness and sorrow, joy and love. The artworks also feature blacksmiths, potters, fishermen, weavers, Bauls, fakirs, and boatmen, further improving the cultural context of the paintings. These figures represent the diversity of Bengali society and the importance of traditional crafts and livelihoods.

This exhibition is a part of the Francophonie Festival 2024 celebration, a joint initiative by France, Switzerland, and Canada. It is open to all until April 2, with visiting hours from 3pm to 8pm.