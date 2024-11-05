‘Finely Tiny’: The blend of mathematics and Oriental art

Élise Grosjean’s solo exhibition is open to all from 3pm to 9pm daily, running until November 9 at Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD).

French artist and mathematician Élise Grosjean's solo exhibition, "Finely Tiny", is currently captivating audiences at Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD). The show, which launched on November 1, began with an artist talk by Élise titled "Mathematics and Art: Exploring the Connections".

Prominent critic Moinuddin Khaled joined as a special guest, with AFD Director François Grosjean offering remarks at the opening event.

Drawing from her extensive travels across Asia and Europe, Élise's work is a fusion of mathematical precision and the intricate motifs found in Oriental art. Her admiration for Indian decorative art, Mughal miniatures, and the refined aesthetics of Japanese and Persian traditions infuses her creations with a delicate balance of colour, line, and form. This rich blend of styles reflects the artist's deep-seated fascination with the decorative languages of these cultures and the ways they can intersect with mathematical patterns.

Informed by the post-abstract phase in Western art, Élise's work showcases a multifaceted approach that combines imagery from various cultural sources into a coherent whole. Her colourful, densely patterned canvases demand close attention, with viewers drawn into a world of meticulously crafted details that blur the line between mathematics and artistry.

Khaled, reflecting on her pieces, noted, "There's a deep understanding of life behind the ornamentation in her work, a sensitivity that resonates with Indian mystical thought."

Many of Élise's motifs are tiny, requiring almost microscopic focus from viewers to appreciate each stroke fully. This minute attention to detail—enhanced by her mathematical background—adds layers of complexity to her work.

According to Khaled, her technique is reminiscent of Matisse's spatial division and Paul Klee's delicate lines and motifs, but with a unique approach that embraces the folk-art tradition even as it reinterprets it.

As a young scholar, Élise began her creative journey by drawing with henna on her skin and, later, on paper. To relieve the tedium of school, she covered her notebooks with imaginative drawings, nurturing a passion for art that would eventually shape her professional identity. Despite her artistic inclinations, Élise's path took an academic turn as she pursued advanced studies in mathematics, earning a PhD and becoming an assistant professor at ENSTA-Paris, a prestigious engineering institution. Her research in numerical methods for simulating physical phenomena is a stark contrast to her art, yet both fields reveal a fascination with structure, pattern, and the beauty of complexity.

In her current body of work, Élise finds inspiration in the intricate symmetry of geometric forms, exploring a shared language between art and science. Her pieces "Classroom" and "Roméo & Juliette – Mathematician Version", both on display at La Galerie, epitomise her commitment to merging mathematical calculation with creative expression. Using diverse techniques—pencils, inks, oils, acrylics, watercolour, henna, and even salt dough—she transforms equations and notations into vibrant, accessible visual compositions.

With "Finely Tiny", Élise Grosjean invites viewers into an intimate dialogue between mathematics and art, a journey through cultural heritage and personal discovery, where mathematical precision meets the timeless beauty of Oriental ornamentation.

The exhibition is open to all from 3pm to 9pm daily, running until November 9.