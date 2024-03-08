Innovative theatre 'Juddho Puran' captivates audiences with unique expression

The intersection of human creativity and diverse perspectives finds its spotlight in the theatrical masterpiece "Juddho Puran". This innovative theatre production, directed by Kazi Anisul Haque Borun, intricately weaves together elements of human emotions and intriguing narratives, creating a mesmerising experience for its spectators.

Theatre, being a medium of expression for human emotions and varied ideologies, employs three primary forms of communication: auditory, visual, and tactile. Recognizing the significance of these mediums, "Juddho Puran" dives into the realm of interpersonal communication, striving to establish an intimate connection with its audience.

Through the innovative concept of 'environmental theatre', the production explores the dynamic interaction between individuals and their surroundings. It emphasises the portrayal of characters within the environment, showcasing a vivid depiction of human experiences and struggles.

Moreover, "Juddho Puran'' challenges conventional norms by synchronising sensory perception and action, thereby enhancing the overall theatrical experience. The narrative delves into the intricacies of human enjoyment, distinguishing between 'upobhog' (enjoyment) and 'sombhog' (consumption). It articulates how sensory engagement plays a pivotal role in shaping our perceptions and interactions with the world around us.

Highlighting the essence of 'sombhog', the production emphasises the significance of sensory immersion and active participation in everyday activities. It prompts reflection on the nuances of human experiences, particularly in the context of pleasure and consumption.

Through its innovative presentation techniques, "Juddho Puran'' demonstrates the active presence of sensory engagement in theatrical performances. It unfolds against the backdrop of Jalladkhana in Mirpur, echoing the tragic events of mass atrocities and the resilience of those affected.

The collaborative efforts of the team, including the Shilpakala Academy and the Liberation War Museum, deserve commendation for their contribution to this groundbreaking production. Their dedication to portraying the intricacies of human experiences and societal dynamics adds depth and authenticity to "Juddho Puran".