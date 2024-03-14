The society did not give him his due respect: Chanchal Chowdhury

Sadi Mohammad's untimely demise has shaken the entire industry. Yesterday, Rabindra Sangeet singer Anima Roy shared with the media the heartbreaking account of the legendary singer's struggles in his final days, revealing that he felt neglected by the state for not recognising his lifelong dedication to music.

Since then social media has been inundated with celebrities posting about how he must have been hurt and lonely in his final days.

Noted actor Chanchal Chowdhury also shared a status as to how he had a hard time accepting Sadi Mohammad's death.

"In this ancient world, birth and death abide as immutable laws of nature. While birth brings joy, death is often accompanied by sorrow. In the natural course of passing, grief is inevitable. But how can one accept this kind of death," read his post.

The "Hawa" actor revealed that upon hearing the tragic news last night, he found himself unable to put into words his feelings about the singer. The loss of his favourite artiste was something he couldn't come to terms with.

"I don't know how much the family, society, or the state will take responsibility for the incident, but the passing of Sadi bhai highlights a different sort of pain and anguish. Did we ever really have the time to think about him?" asked the actor.

Chanchal Chowdhury went on to express the form of trauma Sadi Mohammad was most likely going through which in turn caused the singer to end his life the way he did.

"When a man becomes completely alone, when no worldly illusions can hinder them any longer, they may resort to actions like this. We had left him to face his struggles alone, failing to offer him the respect he rightly deserves. Surely we will most likely forget the sacrifices made by Sadi bhai's family for our country," added the actor.

Ultimately, the actor sought forgiveness on behalf of the nation and expressed his wish for the eminent singer to find peace in the afterlife.

Sadi Mohammad tragically passed away around 7:30pm on Wednesday. His body was found hanging in his residence.