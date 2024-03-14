Sadi Mohammad laid to rest

Rabindra Sangeet exponent, Sadi Mohammad was laid to rest at the Mohammadpur Jame Masjid Complex Graveyard. His burial took place today at 2:00pm after the Zuhr prayers.

The legendary singer passed away around 7:30pm on Wednesday (March 13). His body was found hanging in his residence in Mohammadpur.

Rabindra Sangeet musician, teacher, and composer Sadi Mohammad completed his graduation and post-graduation in Rabindra Sangeet from Visva-Bharati University. He had lent his voice to playback numbers in numerous films and dramas.

