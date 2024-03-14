Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Mar 14, 2024 02:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 03:20 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Sadi Mohammad laid to rest

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Mar 14, 2024 02:53 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 03:20 PM
Sadi Mohammad laid to rest
Photo: The Daily Prothom Alo

Rabindra Sangeet exponent, Sadi Mohammad was laid to rest at the Mohammadpur Jame Masjid Complex Graveyard. His burial took place today at 2:00pm after the Zuhr prayers.

The legendary singer passed away around 7:30pm on Wednesday (March 13). His body was found hanging in his residence in Mohammadpur.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Eminent singer Sadi Mohammad no more
Read more

Eminent singer Sadi Mohammad no more

Rabindra Sangeet musician, teacher, and composer Sadi Mohammad completed his graduation and post-graduation in Rabindra Sangeet from Visva-Bharati University. He had lent his voice to playback numbers in numerous films and dramas.
 

Related topic:
Sadi MohammadRabindra sangeet singer Sadi Mohammad
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sadi Mohammad

Rabindra Award-2015

Sadi Mohammad and Anima Roy in 'Music Club'

Eminent singer Sadi Mohammad no more

Eminent singer Sadi Mohammad no more

17h ago
Sadi Mohammad to be laid to rest at Mohammadpur graveyard

Sadi Mohammad to be laid to rest at Mohammadpur graveyard

4h ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

গ্যাস সিলিন্ডারের আগুনে দগ্ধ ৩২ জনের কেউই আশঙ্কামুক্ত নন: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

‘দগ্ধ হয়ে চিকিৎসাধীন ১৩ শিশু।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

জীবন-মৃত্যুর সন্ধিক্ষণে অগ্নিদগ্ধরা, উদ্বিগ্ন অপেক্ষা স্বজনদের

১৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X