Eminent singer Sadi Mohammad no more

Eminent Rabindra sangeet exponent Sadi Mohammad passed away this evening around 7pm, sending shockwaves through the cultural community. The news was initially confirmed to the media by distinguished dancer Shamim Ara Nipa.

Later, Shibli Mohammad, the brother of the late singer, revealed to Daily Prothom Alo that Sadi had been engrossed in his musical practice with his Tanpura just earlier today. However, as evening fell, Shibli was alarmed to find the door of their residence closed. Upon breaking it open, he was met with the tragic discovery of Sadi's lifeless body.

Sadi Mohammad, known for his soulful renditions of Rabindra Sangeet, had also served as the director of the esteemed cultural organisation, Rabi Raag.

Cultural figure Nasir Uddin Yousuff informed the media, "I have received the news and am currently heading towards his residence."

Shibli Mohammad, a celebrated dancer in Bangladesh, recently awarded the Ekushey Padak, credited his brother Sadi as one of his greatest inspirations in life. "As a family, we were all inclined to different cultural practices, and my brother is one of my biggest inspirations after my mother," Shibli shared with The Daily Star earlier this week.

"He is one of the finest Rabindra Sangeet exponents of our time, and I used to sing with him too."

Sadi Mohammad, who pursued his studies in Rabindra Sangeet at Visva-Bharati University in India, was the son of Liberation War martyr Salimullah and Jebunnesa Salim Ullah. His body has been transported to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.

The demise of Sadi Mohammad marks a profound loss to the world of music, leaving behind a legacy of timeless melodies that will forever resonate in the hearts of his admirers.