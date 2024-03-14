A leading light in Rabindra Sangeet dies

Eminent Rabindra Sangeet singer Sadi Mohammad died yesterday, sending a shockwave through the cultural community. He was 70.

Known for his soulful renditions of the Tagore song, Sadi also served as the director of Rabi Raag, an esteemed cultural organisation.

His room was found closed in the evening. After breaking it open, his body was found hanging inside the room, his brother and celebrated dancer Shibli Mohammad told the daily Prothom Alo.

Renowned dancer Shamim Ara Nipa told The Daily Star that Sadi died by suicide.

His demise marks a profound loss to the world of music, leaving behind a legacy of timeless melodies that will forever resonate in the hearts of his admirers.

Sadi was the recipient of the Channel i Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and Bangla Academy's Rabindra Award in 2015.

Shibli, who was recently awarded Ekushey Padak, credited his brother Sadi as one of his greatest inspirations to his life.

"As a family, we were all inclined to different cultural practices, and my brother is one of my biggest inspirations after my mother," he told this newspaper earlier this week.

"He is one of the finest Rabindra Sangeet exponents of our time, and I used to sing with him too."

Sadi, who pursued his studies in Rabindra Sangeet at Visva-Bharati University in India, was the son of Liberation War martyr Salimullah and Jebunnesa Salimullah.

His body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for an autopsy.