Sadi Mohammad to be laid to rest at Mohammadpur graveyard

The unexpected passing of the esteemed Rabindra Sangeet exponent, Sadi Mohammad, has deeply saddened the nation, leaving many unable to come to terms with his untimely departure.

Initially, his body was taken to Suhrawardy Medical College but was later transferred to Al-Markazul Islami Hospital in Dhanmondi around 11:30pm yesterday.

According to family sources, his Janaza will take place today after Zuhr prayers at Mohammadpur Jame Masjid, with burial to follow at the Mohammadpur Jame Masjid graveyard. His body will not be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar for his final homage.

Sadi Mohammad tragically passed away around 7:30pm on Wednesday. His body was found hanging in his residence.

The acclaimed singer pursued his studies in Rabindra Sangeet at Visva-Bharati University in India. He was the son of Liberation War martyr Salimullah and Jebunnesa Salim Ullah. He also held the position of director at the esteemed cultural organisation, Rabi Raag.