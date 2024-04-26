Rabiraag to pay tribute to Sadi Mohammad today

Cultural organisation Rabiraag, well-known for its celebration of the essence of music, is poised to pay tribute to the memory of the legendary Rabindra Sangeet maestro, Sadi Mohammad.

The tribute event is scheduled to be held today, April 26, at the Chhayanaut Shongshkriti-Bhobon Auditorium, starting at 7pm.

President Amina Ahmed, of Rabiraag, orchestrated the event to invite all music enthusiasts to join in commemorating Sadi Mohammad's remarkable contributions to the realm of Rabindra Sangeet.

Sadi Mohammad's admirers and fans mourn his absence deeply, acknowledging his exceptional talent and enduring influence. His mesmerising voice charmed audiences worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of experiencing it.

Rabiraag's event serves as a heartfelt tribute to his unforgettable contributions, celebrating his enduring legacy in the hearts of all who treasure his music, words, melodies, and verses.