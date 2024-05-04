National Rabindra Sangeet Festival to honour Kalim Sharafi and Sadi Mohammad this year

Over the course of the last four decades, the National Rabindra Sangeet Festival has been a grand celebration of the timeless melodies of Rabindra Sangeet — the music composed by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. This year, the 35th edition of this festival will again be organised over a three-day event with the promise of breaking new ground.

Two esteemed figures will be specially honoured during the festival and they are, Kalim Sharafi, marking his 100th birthday on May 8, and the late Sadi Mohammad. The festival is expected to resonate with a blend of celebration and remembrance, embodying the harmonious interplay of birth and death through dance, song, and recitation.

The festival is scheduled to take place at the International Mother Language Institute auditorium in the capital from May 9 to 11.

This year's festival holds extra significance for cultural workers, sparking early preparations and intense rehearsals. Since April, efforts have been underway to ensure the festival's success. Led by Amina Ahmed, the executive president of Bangladesh Rabindra Sangeet Shilpi Sangstha (BRSS), rehearsals have been taking place diligently, even at the president's residence in Dhanmondi. The dedication and focus evident in rehearsals indicate the profound impact this year's event has had on every artiste involved.

In reference to this year's festival, Amina Ahmed, shared during rehearsals, "This year's festival carries both joy and sorrow for us. As you're aware, the birth centenary of the legendary artiste, cultural organiser, and former president of Rabindra Sangeet Shilpi Sansthan, Kalim Sharafi, falls on May 8. We will celebrate it on the opening day of the festival, May 9. Additionally, our dear Sadi Mohammad, the founder of another organisation, Rabi Raag, passed away recently. Therefore, we are dedicating the entire festival to him. Our preparations are underway with great enthusiasm, and I hope for something positive to transpire."

The executive president also unveiled the preliminary schedule for the entire festival. Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel will inaugurate the event at 5pm on May 9, while Renowned dramatist Ramendu Majumdar will grace the occasion as a special guest.

The ceremony will be set off with the national anthem, followed by two group performances that are sure to set a festive tone. A lamp lighting will symbolise the commencement of the festival, leading to a discussion session, a recitation, and many more captivating solo performances. Contributing to the evening's vibrancy, a dance performance choreographed by the celebrated duo Shibli Mohammad and Shamim Ara Nipa will be the highlight of the opening ceremony.

The first session for the second day (May 10) is scheduled to run from 9:30am to 12:30 pm to a variety of performances encompassing dance, music, and recitation. Participating organisations for this session include Sangeet Bhaban, Uttarayan, Bulbul Lalit Kala Academy (BAFA), and Bishwobani among others. The diversity and range of these performances ensure that there will be something for everyone, celebrating the beauty and depth of Rabindra Sangeet.

The closing ceremony will begin at 5pm on May 11. This session will focus on both group and solo performances by Rabi Raag, presenting an opportunity for audiences to experience a range of talents and styles within the realm of Rabindra Sangeet. The evening's performances will feature esteemed artistes and cultural groups from across Bangladesh, promising a memorable experience for all who attend.

Amina Ahmed, concluded her thoughts by asking for the audience's continued support, stating, "Your presence at the festival each year fuels our enthusiasm and inspiration. We hope you'll enjoy this year's arrangements too. Our love for Rabindranath Tagore drives us in this endeavour. Please keep encouraging us with your presence."