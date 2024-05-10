National Rabindra Sangeet Festival kicks off, honours Kalim Sharafi and Sadi Mohammad

Celebrating the timeless melodies of Rabindra Sangeet, the National Rabindra Sangeet Festival inaugurated its 35th edition yesterday evening at the International Mother Language Institute auditorium in the capital.

Marking the 163rd birthday anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the three-day event has been organised by Bangladesh Rabindra Sangeet Shilpi Sangstha (BRSS).

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The festival serves as a tribute to the timeless melodies composed by Tagore and pays homage to notable figures in the realm of Rabindra Sangeet. This year, the festival honours Kalim Sharafi, the founding president of BRSS, on the occasion of his 100th birthday anniversary on May 8, and commemorates the legacy of the late Rabindra Sangeet exponent Sadi Mohammad.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel inaugurated the event, highlighting the significance of preserving and promoting the cultural heritage embodied in Rabindra Sangeet. Renowned theatre personality, Ramendu Majumdar, graced the occasion as a special guest.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The festival also felicitated Prof Dr Rezwana Choudhury Bannya for her recent achievement of the prestigious Indian civilian award, Padma Shri. Notable cultural personalities Mahmud Selim and photographer MA Taher were also present at the event.

The opening ceremony witnessed a vibrant dance performance choreographed by the celebrated duo Shibli Mohammad and Shamim Ara Nipa, captivating the audience and setting the tone for the festivities to come.

Directed and planned by BRSS President Tapan Mahmud, a valiant freedom fighter and singer of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, and supported by BRSS Executive President Ameenah Ahmed and General Secretary Pijush Barua, the festival promises a rich array of performances spanning over three days.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Over three hundred artistes from various cultural platforms across Dhaka, Chattogram, Sherpur, Faridpur, Jashore, and Sylhet are scheduled to perform during the three days of the festival. Groups such as Sangeet Bhaban, Shurer Dhara, Bafa, Boitalik, Bishwabina, and Robiraag will showcase their vocal prowess, while Nrittanchal artistes will enthral audiences with dance performances set to Tagore's music.

The festival will draw its curtains on May 11.