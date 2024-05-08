TV specials arranged for Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary

Today marks the 25th day of Bengali month Baishakh, 163rd birth anniversary of Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore. Every year public and private television channels prepare a broad arena of programmes to celebrate the poet laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

In continuation of that tradition, special programmes will be aired on the country's television channels throughout this day. Here's a rundown of some selected programmes you can enjoy today.

Illustration: Maisha Syeda

BTV

In commemoration of the birth anniversary of the poet laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Bangladesh Television (BTV) will broadcast the play "Shesher Ratri", based on a short story by the same name, written by the author at 9pm.

Directed by Khairul Alam Sabuj, the story of the play revolves around a character named Jatine who has been unwell for quite some time. Although doctors have lost hope for his recovery, his aunt continues to care for him tirelessly day and night like a shadow. Yet Jatine's wife, Moni, doesn't bother about all this. The naive girl remains unaware of so much in the world around her. She is apprehensive that her father will send her away.

The cast includes Khairul Alam Sabuj, Jitu Ahsan, Wahida Mallik Jolly, and Habib Masud.

BTV will also host special discussions, musical events, recitations, children's programmes, dance performances, and poetry recitals focusing on Rabindranath Tagore and his literary works.

Channel i

At 9:45am, Faridur Reza Sagar will host a special episode of "Tritiya Matra". At 1:05pm, there will be a segment titled "Ebong Cinemar Gaan" featuring selected songs from movies adapted from Rabindranath Tagore's works. At 3:05pm, the movie "Tumi Robe Nirobe" will be aired.

At 6pm, Anima Ray will present the musical event "Nana Range Nana Aloy" featuring Rabindrasangeet. Bashwar Bandopadhyay will recite poetry during the event. At 6:20pm, Keka Ferdousi will host "Desh-Bideshe Ranna," a cooking show. At 7:50pm, Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya will present a musical event titled "Palace E Rabindranath."

RTV

At 2:10pm, a drama directed by Sumon Anowar, titled "Tapaswini" based on Rabindranath Tagore's story by the same name will be aired.

At 7:25pm, there will be a musical program titled "Ei Raat Tomar Amar" to celebrate Rabindra Jayanti. Artists include Fahim Hossain Chowdhury and Aditi Mohsin will be performing in the program helmed by Anila Amir Lamy, and produced by Shahriar Islam.

At 8:00pm, the drama "Nishithe" will be broadcasted. Based on Rabindranath Tagore's story, directed by Anjan Aich. Starring Jakia Bari Mamo, Rawnak Hasan, and Ziaul Hasan Kislu.

NTV

At 9:35pm, Nahid Ahmed Piyal will direct a special telefilm titled "Aroni," inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's story "Lipika."

Bangla Vision

At 8:30am, Bangla Vision will broadcast a special episode of "Din Protidin" featuring Dr Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Rabindranath researcher, discussing various aspects of Tagore's songs, poems, Bengali identity, and societal life, and their impact on contemporary youth. Sadia Rashmi will host the programme.

Maasranga Television

At 10:30pm, Maasranga Television will air the drama "Samapti," based on Rabindranath Tagore's short story of the same name, directed by Sraboni Ferdousi. The drama centers around the character Mrinmoyee and her journey of embracing her newfound identity as a married woman, navigating through intense societal pressures to conform. It culminates with a poignant reflection on the complexities of adulthood and the process of maturation.

Duronto TV

At 9:30AM, Duronto TV will air a dance performance titled "Momo Chitte Niti Nritye" choreographed by Amit Chowdhury. Rudmila Priyonti Chowdhury, Arisha Chowdhury, Nohali Islam Riya, Labanya Dasgupta, Mahinur Mahjabin Rup, Anubha Chowdhury, and Modhurima Roy will perform in the program helmed by Partho Protim Halder. At 10:15 pm, there will be a short film screening of "Madho" and "Dakghar", based on Rabindranath Tagore's poetry and short story respectively, directed by Sumona Siddique and Lucy Tripty Gomez.