Four veteran figures to receive Nazrul Padak this year

This year, four veteran figures are set to be honoured with the Nazrul Padak, as announced by the Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University. The recipients of the award include renowned Nazrul Sangeet artistes Dalia Nausheen and Salahuddin Ahmed, alongside esteemed researchers Dr Gulshan Ara Kazi and Anupam Hayat.

On Sunday (May 19) in honour of the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's 125th birthday, a designated committee chose the four individuals to receive the esteemed award.

The prestigious Nazrul Padak will be awarded during an official ceremony at the Bangladesh National Museum on June 2. Dr Soumitra Sekhar, the vice-chancellor of Kazi Nazrul Islam University, will serve as the chief guest and present the awards to the honourees.

In addition to the Nazrul Padak ceremony, the university campus will host a four-day event from May 24 to 26 to celebrate the 163rd birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and the 125th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam.