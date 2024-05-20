Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon May 20, 2024 04:59 PM
Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 05:09 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Four veteran figures to receive Nazrul Padak this year

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon May 20, 2024 04:59 PM Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 05:09 PM
Four veteran figures to receive Nazrul Padak this year
Photos: Collected

This year, four veteran figures are set to be honoured with the Nazrul Padak, as announced by the Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University. The recipients of the award include renowned Nazrul Sangeet artistes Dalia Nausheen and Salahuddin Ahmed, alongside esteemed researchers Dr Gulshan Ara Kazi and Anupam Hayat. 

On Sunday (May 19) in honour of the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's 125th birthday, a designated committee chose the four individuals to receive the esteemed award.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Keeping up with the Dewans
Read more

Keeping up with the Dewans

The prestigious Nazrul Padak will be awarded during an official ceremony at the Bangladesh National Museum on June 2. Dr Soumitra Sekhar, the vice-chancellor of Kazi Nazrul Islam University, will serve as the chief guest and present the awards to the honourees. 

In addition to the Nazrul Padak ceremony, the university campus will host a four-day event from May 24 to 26 to celebrate the 163rd birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and the 125th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam. 

Related topic:
Nazrul PadakDalia NausheenSalahuddin AhmedDr Gulshan Ara KaziAnupam HayatJatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam UniversityBangladesh National MuseumDr Soumitra SekharRabindranath TagoreKazi Nazrul Islam
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Salahuddin Ahmed

BSF embarrassed over Salahuddin’s ‘trespassing’

9y ago
DIFF Day 6: ‘Mighty Afrin - In the Time of Floods’ to screen today

DIFF Day 6: ‘Mighty Afrin - In the Time of Floods’ to screen today

3m ago
Ebong Rabindranath

“Ebong Rabindranath” at BNM today

9y ago

Brindaban Das to teach at Kazi Nazrul Islam University

8m ago
Films galore: 22nd DIFF opens for all, graced by Sharmila Tagore

Films galore: 22nd DIFF opens for all, graced by Sharmila Tagore

4m ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানের প্রেসিডেন্ট রাইসির মৃত্যুতে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র, ইসরায়েল ও ভারতের সমীকরণ

যেকোনো ধরনের ষড়যন্ত্রের অভিযোগ বা ইঙ্গিত এ অঞ্চলের অস্থিরতা বাড়াতে পারে বলে বিশ্লেষকরা বলছেন।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

ঢাকায় ব্যাটারিচালিত রিকশা চলবে, প্রধানমন্ত্রীর নির্দেশ: ওবায়দুল কাদের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification