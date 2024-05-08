Tagore’s legacy fading away in Kushtia

Estate in Shilaidah left uncared for

In Shilaidah of Kushtia's Kumarkhali upazila, Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore spent days to leave the hustle and bustle of Kolkata and engross himself in his literary pursuits.

While staying at Shilaidah Kuthibari, he penned some of his most famous works in literature, including "Shonar Tori", "Chokher Bali" and "Bisharjan".

More than 150 priceless collections and photos are on display at Shilaidah Kuthibari, which is established on 16 acres of land, said its custodian Md Al Amin.

Apart from Kuthibari, several other establishments in Tagore's estate in Kushtia that have been placed under the custody of the Department of Archaeology, however, are lying uncared for. These include the Shilaidah Kachharibari, used for tax collection, the Maharshi Charitable Dispensary and the Tagore Lodge, located near Lalon Shah's shrine in Chheuria.

Visiting the Kachharibari recently, this correspondent saw renovation work by the DoA has started there. However, the DoA has so far managed to bring only six decimals of the total five-acre land of the property in its possession, while the rest remains occupied.

"Earlier, the Kachharibari was used as a government office for many years before it was abandoned. The DoA took its charge in 2018," said Md Al Amin, also in-charge of the archaeological sites in Shilaidah.

"We started renovation work of the Kachharibari a year ago at a cost of Tk 60 lakh under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs to bring it back to its original shape," he also said.

"Most lands of the Kachharibari still remain occupied. We have plans to open a museum after the renovation work is completed next year," Al Amin added.

Meanwhile, the Maharshi Charitable Dispensary, located on the bank of Padma river, is now in a sorry state due to lack of maintenance.

It was in use as a medical centre for residents of Shilaidah till the 1980s until it was left abandoned, said sources.

"The dispensary holds many memories of Rabindranath Tagore. It is now on the verge of destruction after being abandoned for years without maintenance," said Md Gazi Tarek Hasan, chairman of Shilaidah union parishad.

Maharshi Charitable Dispensary at the bank of Padma. Photo: Star

Md Al Amin, however, said they got charge of the dispensary and its 16 decimals of land in 2018. "We will submit a plan to renovate it as part of a plan to develop a Rabindra Heritage Site comprising all establishments under Tagore's estate," he also said.

The Tagore Lodge, a residential building of the estate, is yet to be handed over to the DoA even though a gazette notification has been issued to this end.

In 2002, Kushtia Municipality authorities renovated the Tagore Lodge and later it was turned to a Rabindra Museum in 2008.

"We are working on identifying the different establishments and properties of Tagore's estate to preserve his legacy in Shilaidah," said SM Mikail Islam, UNO of Kumarkhali upazila.