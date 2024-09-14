Sunidhi Nayek seeks justice after falling victim to fraud

West Bengal-based singer Sunidhi Nayak has fallen prey to a case of fraud. The culprits extorted Rs 5.5 lakh from her through threats of physical harm and the release of personal photos online. Sunidhi reported the incident to the Santiniketan police station.

Last Wednesday night, Sunidhi received a call from an individual claiming to be a CBI officer. The caller accused her of being implicated in a financial scam involving someone named Naresh Goyal. Additionally, the person alleged that a credit card had been issued in her name. Shortly after this, Sunidhi was informed that an arrest was imminent.

At one point, both Sunidhi and her father were threatened with their lives. The caller also menaced her by mentioning the possibility of her photos being leaked on the dark web.

Terrified by these threats, Sunidhi transferred Rs 5.5 lakh on Thursday. Only afterwards did she realise she had fallen victim to a scam. She promptly reported the incident to the police station. Authorities have since begun an investigation, handing the case over to the cyber crime branch.

In an interview with Anandabazar Online, the singer shared, "Initially, I believed it was a genuine call from the CBI police in Hyderabad. They had access to all my and my father's bank account information. I was accused of being entangled in a financial fraud case. We were even given death threats."

"They claimed to have been monitoring me for six to seven months, knowing whenever I made calls or sent messages. They also threatened to leak my photos on the dark web. I was terrified. It was only later that I realised the entire thing was a scam. Now, the authorities are assisting us, and an investigation is underway."

Demanding justice against the scammers, she expressed, "I want my money returned. Beyond that, we seek to hold the culprits accountable. Ensuring our safety is also a priority."

Sunidhi Nayak is a renowned Rabindra Sangeet artiste. She tied the knot with Bangladeshi musician Arnob in 2020. Then again she frequently travels to Santiniketan due to her roots in the place. As a result, she has rented a house in Purbapalli, Santiniketan.