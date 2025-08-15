Music
Fri Aug 15, 2025
Taylor Swift's 'New Heights' podcast episode smashes records with 10 million views

Photo: Collected

Taylor Swift's surprise appearance on "New Heights" — the popular podcast hosted by NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce — has set a new record for the show, racking up over 10 million YouTube views in under 20 hours and drawing unprecedented streaming numbers across platforms.

The episode, which featured a two-hour conversation with Swift, included the reveal of her upcoming album "The Life of a Showgirl" and candid discussions about her music, collaborations, and creative process. 

It has already become the most-viewed "New Heights" episode to date, surpassing the previous top spot held by Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce.

According to Spotify, the episode sparked a 3,000% surge in new listeners for the podcast, while its female listenership jumped 618%. The surge was so intense that the live stream briefly crashed just as Swift unveiled her album cover, prompting the podcast's social media team to joke that Swifties had "broken the internet."

Alongside the album announcement, Swift revealed collaborations with Sabrina Carpenter and the return of hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback, hinting at a more upbeat, pop-driven sound. "The Life of a Showgirl" will feature 12 tracks and is slated for release on October 3.

"New Heights" already ranks among the world's top podcasts, but with Swift's episode continuing to climb in views — potentially challenging some of Joe Rogan's most-watched shows — it may soon claim the No 1 spot, at least for the week.

