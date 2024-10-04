Music
Subhamita Banerjee and Samarjit to drop new song for Durga Puja
Photo: Collected

On the joyous occasion of Durga Puja, renowned composer and singer Samarjit Roy has teamed up with celebrated Indian artiste Subhamita Banerjee to bring a captivating new duet titled "Tomar Jonno Roddur" (Sunshine for You). The song, which beautifully melds their voices, is penned by Sanjay Roy, with Samarjit taking the helm for music and composition.

Set to release on October 6, "Tomar Jonno Roddur" will be available on Samarjit's verified Facebook page and YouTube channel. The chorus features talented students from his music school, Surchhaya, including Shanta, Chandrima, Oishi, Sravani, Ritu, Srabonti, and Proma, adding a delightful richness to the piece.

Subhamita expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "For Durga Puja, I'm thrilled to share our duet 'Tomar Jonno Roddur' with Samarjit. I hope listeners will support this new duet, as they have with our previous projects. Singing this song, with Sanjay Roy's heartfelt lyrics and Samarjit's beautiful composition, has been a joy. I believe it will resonate with everyone."

Samarjit echoed her sentiments, sharing, "Subhamita didi has always been one of my favourite artistes. When I shared the composition with her, she loved it and graciously agreed to collaborate. That, for me, is a tremendous honour. I later learned from Partha da (Subhamita's husband) that she has been humming this tune around the house!" 

"Moreover, this is a special moment for my students, as they have sung the chorus for the very first time. Their involvement adds an enchanting touch to the song. I am confident that this sweet, romantic number will capture the hearts of many."

