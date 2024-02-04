Oyshika Nodee’s new song releases in Kolkata

Emerging singer Oyshika Nodee is most popular for her musical rendition of renowned poems of Bangladeshi legendary poets such as Jibanananda Das, Jasimuddin, Shamsur Rahman, Asad Chowdhury, Rafiq Azad, Samudra Gupta and many more.

Recently, the singer released a new song, titled "Bondhure Pran Bondhure", from Kolkata under the banner of Suchitra Music on Saturday. The song is written and tuned by Uday Bandyopadhyay and composed by Kunal Chakraborty. In the music video, which was directed by Debajyoti Mukhopadhyay, Shuvo Islam, Ujani Bandyopadhyay, and Oyshika Nodee herself acted, amongst others.

The song's lyricist Uday Bandyopadhyay said, "The song is about friendship amongst a group of people, their yearning to be united and the difficulties that they face along the way."

The song is a sequel to prominent Indian singer Subhamita Banerjee's popular song "Jodi Bondhu hau", he added.

Regarding her song, Oyshika Nodee said, "I always try to be involved in selective projects that are thought-provoking, and this is one of those songs. It's a sequel to one of my favourite singers, Subhamita's song, and that is one more reason to be affiliated with the song."

"After listening to it, Subhamita Banerjee has praised my vocal abilities, and I consider myself enormously fortunate to receive this kind of appreciation from my idol. I believe my audiences' will love the song too," added the singer.