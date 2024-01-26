Sidonyx releases debut song ‘Feeling Low’

Emerging singer and songwriter Sidonyx officially released her debut song titled "Feeling Low" last Sunday. She wrote the lyrics of the song as well.

Having recently completed her A levels at a distinguished private English medium school, the singer has committed herself to music – harbouring aspirations of becoming a musician. The singer has well-rounded training with different musical instruments and wants to start as a break-out star in 2024.

Regarding her debut song, Sidonyx told The Daily Star, "I have written the song in only 11 minutes in 2017, during the pandemic. We created a visually appealing music video with beautiful music composition, and I am fully optimistic that the listeners will love it."

"Through the song, I tried to capture the essence of what I felt during the pandemic era. A certain melancholy of despair and loneliness amidst the tumultuous time that secluded us from each other in society. Music, indeed, has the power to impact and influence people, and through this, I hope my listeners relate to the emotions conveyed in the song," she added.

The song was composed by Pavel Areen, and the music video, directed by Sohan Rahman, was filmed across picturesque locations.