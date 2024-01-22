Salim-Sulaiman share anecdote behind iconic song ‘Maula Mere’

Renowned music composers Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant recently reminisced about the creation of the iconic song "Maula Mere" featured in Shah Rukh Khan's film "Chak De India". According to the duo, the song was originally crafted for a movie directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, who rejected it, deeming it too melancholic.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Salim Merchant said, "That part when Shah Rukh looks at the tiranga [Indian flag], and he gets teary-eyed, that part is very crucial. For that part, there was a very good background score. But Yash ji said, 'There has to be a song here.'"

"The release was just one week away, and on that same day, we watched the film and came back to the studio. We had a song, which we made for the film 'Dor'. But Nagesh did not like this song and said, 'It is very sad.' He wanted some positive song for a particular sequence starring Gul Panag and Ayesha Takia."

Salim recalled that on that particular day, they came to their studio at around 7-8pm and by 2am, the song was ready.

The song "Maula Mere" plays in the last 20 minutes of the movie at two moments– when Shah Rukh Khan looks at the Indian flag after winning the match, and when he goes back to his old home.

Despite initial concerns, the song turned out to be a timeless piece that perfectly captured the emotions of the scene. Salim mentioned that Aditya Chopra tried to convince his father, Yash Chopra, and the decision to include the song proved to be a significant addition to the film.

"Maula Mere", penned by Jaideep Sahni, became an integral part of "Chak De India" and is remembered for its emotional resonance in the closing moments of the movie.