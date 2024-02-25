Sabina Yasmin is in good health, requests not to spread misinformation

Veteran Bangladeshi playback singer Sabina Yasmin, who is currently residing in Singapore for medical treatment, has requested the public not to spread misinformation about her health.

Despite undergoing her routine and regular check-ups in Singapore, various misleading news regarding her physical condition has surfaced through both social and mainstream media.

The singer addressed this issue in an audio message broadcast on a channel, providing detailed information about her ongoing medical treatment in Singapore. Sabina Yasmin, a leading figure in the country's music industry, emphasised the importance of accurate information and urged everyone to avoid spreading confusion.

In the audio message aired on Saturday, Sabina shared, "I am Sabina Yasmin. Through the medium of Channel i, I want to convey a few words to my beloved well-wishers. As you may know, my health issues started in 2007. Since then, I have been regularly visiting Singapore for check-ups."

"Fortunately, there have been no major complications until now. However, a dental issue was identified during my recent check-up, and the doctor advised its removal. The minor surgery was successfully conducted on February 7."

The singer, known for numerous hit songs, further stated, "My next appointment with the doctor is scheduled for March 15, and until then, I will be under the doctor's observation. I will follow the doctor's advice post the appointment. After that, with your prayers, I plan to return to our country, Inshallah."

Taking this opportunity, Sabina Yasmin requested everyone to refrain from spreading misleading information. She said, "I urge everyone not to disseminate false information through social media or mass media. This causes distress to me and my fans who are anxiously following my health updates."

Sabina Yasmin lastly extended her gratitude to her fans and supporters, concluding with a plea, stating, "It brings unnecessary distress to my well-wishers both in Bangladesh and around the world."

On February 23, a piece of information was circulated on the internet and several news media reported that the legendary singer had been diagnosed with cancer again. In 2007, legendary singer Sabina Yasmin was diagnosed with cancer. However, she then battled the deadly disease for a while before conquering it and returning to the stage.