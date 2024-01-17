Rupam Islam sparks controversy, declares decision to quit singing

In a recent turn of events, celebrated rock artiste Rupam Islam has found himself at the centre of a controversy, following a video that went viral on social media. The musician, recognised for his dynamic stage presence, faced criticism for his use of inappropriate language while addressing fans after a show in Ranaghat. The incident has ignited a debate amongst fans and the public, questioning Islam's behaviour.

During the video, Islam, visibly fatigued, expressed frustration with the audience's eagerness to take selfies with him after the performance. In response to the ensuing criticism, the artist declared, "I won't sing anymore. Your society is very conservative; you remain like that. I am a rock artiste. You cannot mould me like clay. I won't give anything new to you. This world is Facebook's world, the world of taking selfies. This world is not for artistes like me. I won't be there."

In a subsequent performance in Ranaghat, Islam further addressed the controversy and defended his unconventional approach. "My parents never wrote Bangla rock. My father used to tell me to sing classical songs, but I went and broke the TV with my guitar. I am that person. Remember, that is the kind of person I am... I offered a small introduction to Bangla rock. I didn't think about today or tomorrow. I proved many theoretical people wrong. Yes, I am arrogant, yes, I am like a wild animal. But I am who I am."

The incident has left fans questioning the future trajectory of Rupam Islam's musical career, as the artiste appears resolute in distancing himself from societal norms and expectations. The controversy has elicited disappointment amongst his followers, given Islam's significant contributions to the Bangla rock genre.