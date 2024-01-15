Month-long folk festival starts in Narayanganj tomorrow

A month-long craft and folk festival will start at Bangladesh Folk Art and Craft Foundation in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj tomorrow.

Every year, this fair is organised to promote traditional folk art.

This year, renowned artisans from 17 districts will join the fair. Around a hundred stalls including 32 for the artisans have been allocated already, said organisers.

The stalls will display terracotta of Kishoreganj, handicrafts of Khagrachhari and Moulvibazar, bamboo handicrafts of Thakurgaon, copper goods of Jamalpur, Jamdani of Sonargaon, folk musical instruments of Bogura, shell arts of Cox's Bazar and pottery of Rajshahi, among others.

Kazi Nurul Islam, director of Bangladesh Folk Art and Craft Foundation, said, "The foundation orgaises the fair every year to revive the indigenous culture of Bangladesh. The month-long folk craft fair will also have exhibitions, puppet show and rural games."