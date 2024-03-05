Rupam Islam shares rare picture of a smiling James, calls him ‘Mohaguru’

To music lovers James is a rockstar, who continues to enjoy a large spectrum of fan base spanning across Bangladesh and India, captivating audiences with his powerful vocals.

On Sunday, 'rock guru' James returned to Kolkata stage after five years at Netaji Indoor Stadium, along with his band Nagarbaul for the concert "Pujowalader Gaan-Pujo" – organised by Forum for Durgotshob. There he delivered an unforgettable performance alongside Fossils' singer Rupam Islam at the event.

Rupam Islam shared a picture alongside James with the caption "Yesterday evening, the camera caught a valuable moment – a smiling picture of Mohaguru."

On Sunday, Rupam himself also live-streamed the video of the concert from the venue. The frontman of Fossils, Rupam Islam is James' fan. The organisers have tagged this concert referring to a tie between two Bengals.

James showcased his versatility by not only delivering mesmerising Bengali songs but also captivating the audience with his renditions of Hindi songs during the concert. As a former Bollywood sensation, his influence extended beyond Bengali music, garnering a substantial fan base. Classics like "Bheegi Bheegi", "Alvida", and "Chal Chale Apne Ghar" found a permanent spot in the hearts of the audiences.