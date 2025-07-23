Mallik Yishorja’s ‘Lukochuri’: A musical tribute to Milestone school tragedy

A music video titled "Lukochuri", an interpretive Bengali translation of AR Rahman's "Lukachuppi", has been released in tribute to the children who lost their lives in the recent tragedy at Milestone School.

The original composition by AR Rahman features lyrics by Prasoon Joshi and Nacim. The Bengali rendition has been produced and translated by Mallik Yishorja, a member of the acclaimed band Joler Gaan.

The video features the voice of Innima Roshni, with sound production by D.H Shuvo. Students and guardians from the music school Jadur Kathi, who appear in the video, lent their support to the initiative.

The video stands as a heartfelt dedication to the departed souls and serves as a collective expression of grief and remembrance.