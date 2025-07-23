Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 23, 2025 05:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 06:27 PM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

Mallik Yishorja’s ‘Lukochuri’: A musical tribute to Milestone school tragedy

Wed Jul 23, 2025 05:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 06:27 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 23, 2025 05:40 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 23, 2025 06:27 PM
‘Lukochuri’: Musical tribute to Milestone school tragedy
Photo: Collected

A music video titled "Lukochuri", an interpretive Bengali translation of AR Rahman's "Lukachuppi", has been released in tribute to the children who lost their lives in the recent tragedy at Milestone School.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The original composition by AR Rahman features lyrics by Prasoon Joshi and Nacim. The Bengali rendition has been produced and translated by Mallik Yishorja, a member of the acclaimed band Joler Gaan.

The video features the voice of Innima Roshni, with sound production by D.H Shuvo. Students and guardians from the music school Jadur Kathi, who appear in the video, lent their support to the initiative.

The video stands as a heartfelt dedication to the departed souls and serves as a collective expression of grief and remembrance.

Related topic:
LukochuriAR RahmanAR Rahman’s “Lukachuppi”Milestone school tragedyMallik Yishorjamusic school Jadur KathiInnima RoshniJoler Gaan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Joler Gaan

Joler Gaan to sing for flood victims

8y ago

Drenched in soulful melodies

9y ago
AR Rahman defends decision to use AI in music, credits it as a 'tool to speed up things’

AR Rahman defends decision to use AI in music, credits it as a 'tool to speed up things’

1y ago
Court orders AR Rahman to deposit Rs 2 crore in copyright case

Court orders AR Rahman to deposit Rs 2 crore in copyright case

3m ago

Joler Gaan’s lead musician Rahul injured in road crash

9y ago
|ব্যাংক

রেটিংয়ের ফাঁপা বুলিতে চাপা পড়েছিল ব্যাংকের দুর্নীতি

‘বেশিরভাগ ব্যাংকের ব্যালান্সশিট কাল্পনিক, সাজানো তথ্যের ওপর নির্মিত।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গোপালগঞ্জে গুরুতর মানবাধিকার লঙ্ঘন হয়েছে: আসক

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে