Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jan 30, 2024 04:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 04:42 PM

Most Viewed

Music

AR Rahman clarifies use of AI to recreate voices of late singers

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jan 30, 2024 04:32 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 04:42 PM
AR Rahman clarifies use of AI to recreate voices of late singers
Photo: Collected

Renowned composer AR Rahman has addressed the controversy surrounding his use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recreate the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for the song "Thimiri Yezhuda" in Rajinikanth's upcoming film "Lal Salaam". The move sparked mixed reactions from fans, prompting Rahman to provide clarification.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, Rahman shared a post of Sony Music South, emphasising the utilisation of AI to replicate the late singers' voices. In the caption, Rahman stated, "We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms... technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right." The Oscar-winning composer included the hashtags respect and nostalgia in his post.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bamba Bakya, who collaborated with Rahman on numerous songs, passed away in 2022 due to a cardiac arrest. Shahul Hameed, on the other hand, died in a car crash near Chennai in 1997.

The clarification from Rahman created diverse responses from fans on social media. While some praised Rahman's efforts, acknowledging the nostalgic value of hearing the voices of departed artists, others expressed concerns about ethical considerations and the potential impact on opportunities for emerging talents in the industry.

Some users criticised the move, suggesting it sets a problematic precedent, especially considering Rahman's influential position in the industry. 

There’s more self-censorship on OTT: Konkona Sen Sharma
Read more

There’s more self-censorship on OTT: Konkona Sen Sharma

"Lal Salaam" is a sports action drama directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, scheduled to hit theatres on February 9. The film's unique use of AI in recreating voices has added an intriguing layer to the ongoing discussions surrounding technology's role in the creative process.

 

Related topic:
AR RahmanArtificial Intelligence (AI)Bamba BakyaShahul HameedThimiri YezhudaLal SalaamRajinikanthAishwarya Rajinikanth
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nazrul’s granddaughter will not let anyone tarnish his legacy

Nazrul’s granddaughter will not let anyone tarnish his legacy

Rajinikanth becomes highest-paid actor in India with 'Jailer'

Rajinikanth wraps up shooting of ‘Laal Salaam’

Rajinikanth wraps up shooting of ‘Laal Salaam’

Chat GPT and writing

ChatGPT and Writing: A Deadly Combination!

AR Rahman slaps Rs 10 crore defamation case against surgeons' association

AR Rahman slaps Rs 10 crore defamation case against surgeons' association

ঈদুল আজহার ছুটি
|বাংলাদেশ

সচিবদের নিয়ে ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি বৈঠকে বসবেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রশাসনের শীর্ষ কর্মকর্তা সচিবদের নিয়ে বৈঠকে বসতে যাচ্ছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা। প্রধানমন্ত্রীর নেতৃত্বে এ ধরনের বৈঠককে ‘সচিব সভা’ বলা হয়। আগামী ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি সভার তারিখ নির্ধারণ করা হয়েছে।

১০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

করাপশন ইজ ওয়ে অব লাইফ অ্যাক্রস দ্য ওয়ার্ল্ড নাও: ওবায়দুল কাদের

২৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification