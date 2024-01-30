AR Rahman clarifies use of AI to recreate voices of late singers

Renowned composer AR Rahman has addressed the controversy surrounding his use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recreate the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for the song "Thimiri Yezhuda" in Rajinikanth's upcoming film "Lal Salaam". The move sparked mixed reactions from fans, prompting Rahman to provide clarification.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, Rahman shared a post of Sony Music South, emphasising the utilisation of AI to replicate the late singers' voices. In the caption, Rahman stated, "We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms... technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right." The Oscar-winning composer included the hashtags respect and nostalgia in his post.

Bamba Bakya, who collaborated with Rahman on numerous songs, passed away in 2022 due to a cardiac arrest. Shahul Hameed, on the other hand, died in a car crash near Chennai in 1997.

The clarification from Rahman created diverse responses from fans on social media. While some praised Rahman's efforts, acknowledging the nostalgic value of hearing the voices of departed artists, others expressed concerns about ethical considerations and the potential impact on opportunities for emerging talents in the industry.

Some users criticised the move, suggesting it sets a problematic precedent, especially considering Rahman's influential position in the industry.

"Lal Salaam" is a sports action drama directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, scheduled to hit theatres on February 9. The film's unique use of AI in recreating voices has added an intriguing layer to the ongoing discussions surrounding technology's role in the creative process.