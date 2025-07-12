Level Five levels up

When "Utshob" revealed its first song, "Tumi", it instantly took root in my mind, and that's how I discovered Level Five. Though the song was originally composed two years ago, it caught the attention of director Tanim Noor, a devoted fan of the band. "Tumi" went on to play a pivotal role in portraying the beautiful love story of Sadia Ayman and Shoumya Joyti.

Hooked by its catchy tune, I found myself diving into the band's YouTube channel, eager to explore what made the band stand out.

The indie rock band has steadily broken free from its 'niche' label, surging in popularity during the pandemic. Their riveting lyrics, dynamic vocals, punchy guitar riffs, and tight rhythm section struck a chord with audiences, particularly through their breakout hit, "60's Love".

Recently, the band stopped by The Daily Star Centre for an acoustic session and a heartfelt conversation about their music. The current lineup includes vocalist Aiedid Rashid, bassist Razin Halim, guitarist Ashiqul Alam Ashiq, keyboardist Asif Ahmed, and manager Shahriar Tahsin Nasif. Two founders of the band, Ehsan Kaizer and Sadmaan Guppu Asif, now reside in North America.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

With "Utshob" performing exceptionally well in theatres, the band has also been actively promoting "Tumi", even accompanying the cast during hall visits. While discussing the song's unexpected inclusion in the film, Aiedid shared:

"When Tanim bhai called us, we were sure he'd want '60's Love'," said Aiedid. "But nope—he wanted 'Tumi'! He said it was perfect to capture young romance. At the time, we had no idea the film would become such a big deal. When we later learned it features legends like Zahid Hasan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Afsana Mimi, and Jaya Ahsan, we were stunned. Our song… in that movie?!"

The band's rise started during Covid-19 pandemic. Stuck at home, people finally had time to scroll, click, and get addicted to their music. "Out of nowhere, views started spiking," recalled Razin. "We used to play this little game — guessing which song would get how many views that week. One day, 'Gholate Megh' was climbing, and we were like, 'Whoa, 50k? That's crazy!' Then Ashiq added, 'Forget 'Gholate Megh'—check '60's Love'!' Refreshing the page was like watching a rocket launch."

Some listeners assume Level Five only makes love songs, probably because of "60's Love" and "Tumi". "I guess love and heartbreak just work well in Bangladesh," Razin chuckled.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

There's a touching story behind "60's Love". "Apurbo derived it from a letter his father wrote to his mother back in the 1960s," Aiedid shared.

Despite their growing success, Level Five has only a few music videos — a conscious choice. They prefer listeners to interpret the songs based on their own experiences. Among the select few are "Room 17" and "Beep". But it was the chilling backstory behind "Room 17" that truly intrigued me.

"I only learned about the song's true meaning a few years ago," shared Aiedid. "When I was composing it, I had no idea what the lyrics meant. So, I asked Ehsan, my friend who wrote it. He told me it was based on a murder mystery. The lyrics go, 'She is not there for whom you searched on Wednesday. She is not the who you saw on Tuesday.'"

"The song is written from the perspective of a hotel receptionist," he explained. "A man is looking for a missing person. The staff tells him he can check Room 17, but he doesn't find the person. The dark truth? That person was murdered there, and the hotel is covering it up."

Before the pandemic, their gigs were intimate, sometimes for even a single person. But they never gave up. Immediately after lockdown, they played a late slot at a small Banani café, expecting nothing.

"They announced our name," said Aiedid, eyes still wide. "And the crowd cheered! We exclaimed altogether, 'Wait… for us?'"

Not every show ends on a high note, though. With concert security becoming a growing concern, the band has faced dangerous situations. Manager Nasif recounted a harrowing experience, "In December 2024, we played a school rag day event outside Dhaka. Word got out, and things got chaotic. Some showed up with sticks. The political climate was tense. Thankfully, I had local contacts, so we avoided trouble—at first."

"The concert went fine, but after the show, it was chaos. Fans were fighting for selfies. I got the guys to safety, but I got caught in the scuffle. Took a few bruises for the team," he said with a smile.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

For Level Five, virality is never the goal.

"We don't chase numbers," said Aiedid. "We just make music that makes us happy. If people connect with it, that's amazing. But we're not going to be upset if a song doesn't go viral."

"Our last release wasn't 'Tumi'—it was 'Semicolon'," Razin added. "Not many listened to it, but it meant a lot to us. It's about mental health. The semicolon is a symbol for survivors—people who choose to keep going. We launched the song in collaboration with Mindspace, who offer 24/7 mental health support. We even hosted an event with a mental health session."

Nasif added, "Post-Covid, so many people were struggling. Some even tried to harm themselves. After we released 'Semicolon', Mindspace told us they saw a spike in people reaching out. Knowing our song helped someone—that's what truly matters!"