Tanim Noor revives the 90s as ‘Utshob’ picks up steam

At a time when fast-paced, action-packed stories—often laced with violence, bloodshed, and moral ambiguity—dominate the big screen, Tanim Noor took a bold yet conventional risk this Eid-ul-Azha with his film "Utshob".

Featuring not just a star-studded cast, "Utshob" also serves as a cinematic time capsule of the 1990s, stirring deep nostalgia for those who grew up in that era.

We reached out to director Tanim Noor to commend him for his bold creative choice and to learn more about the behind-the-scenes journey of "Utshob", a film that truly captured the festive spirit of Eid.

"I'm elated by the response to the film," said Tanim Noor. "As audience appreciation grows, so does the demand, and for a director, it's incredibly rewarding when viewers genuinely relate to the story. I cannot thank enough those whose word of mouth helped grow interest in the film and boost its demand."

Team Utshob Photo: Courtesy of Chorki

The film features beloved icons of the 90s—Zahid Hasan, Jaya Ahsan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Aupee Karim, Intekhab Dinar, and Afsana Mimi—whose presence instantly evokes nostalgia. They are joined by a fresh new pairing, Shoumya Joyti and Sadia Ayman. "Being a fan of Zahid Hasan bhai and getting the opportunity to direct him is truly a blessing," shared Tanim Noor.

Through this project, Tanim Noor reunited with Jaya Ahsan more than a decade after they collaborated in the 2011 film "Phirey Esho Behula". "I consider it a great achievement that I was able to bring together such talented actors for my project," he stated proudly.

While audiences enjoy seeing big stars share the screen, producers and directors often face challenges—particularly scheduling conflicts and budget constraints—that make assembling star-studded lineups difficult. So, how did Tanim manage to pull it off?

Photo: Rehman Sobhan

He laughed and replied, "Money wasn't a big issue for me. I was lucky to align their schedules, and more importantly, they were all genuinely excited about the story and their characters."

Reflecting on his earlier film, he warmly added, "Even Humayun Faridee bhai didn't take any remuneration for 'Phirey Esho Behula'. How could I ever repay that kind of love?"

The story, dialogue, and screenplay of "Utshob" were crafted by Tanim Noor, Samiul Bhuiyan, Ayman Asib Shadhin, and Susmoy Sarkar—a creative team that came together to adapt Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol", reimagining it entirely within a Bangladeshi context and setting. This film became a nostalgic treat for every 90s kid. In addition to that, the veteran actors' impeccable comic timing and charming self-deprecating humour, combined with surprisingly layered performances from the newcomers, make "Utshob" a truly well-rounded cinematic experience, according to audiences who have already seen the film.

Born and raised in Dhaka during the 1980s and 90s, director Tanim Noor often finds himself reminiscing about that era with his close circle of friends. "Utshob", which blends both period and contemporary elements, is infused with the emotional essence of that generation. He believes this generational flavour offered a sense of relief—a breath of fresh air—for audiences navigating the lingering trauma and frustration in the aftermath of the July uprising.

"Mostly, people can enjoy the film with their family and friends. Looking back, there was a time when people spent more quality moments together with their loved ones and truly cherished every moment."

"Utshob" is produced by Dope Productions, co-produced by Chorki, and associate-produced by Laughing Elephant Productions. As per reports, the number of screenings for the film had increased by its fifth day of release. On top of that, nearly all of its shows on that day were sold out.

Sadia Ayman and Shoumya Joyti watching their film "Utshob"

"I would describe 'Utshob' as an independent commercial film," he explained, "because I faced quite a struggle finding producers for it. I'm deeply grateful to my wife Shormila Akter, director and producer Shakeeb Fahad, and, last but not least, Chorki, who believed in me and stood by me throughout the journey."

After the success of "Utshob", Tanim plans to take a short break, while also hinting at a possible sequel to the film. As for the audience eagerly awaiting "Kaiser 2", he shared that they might have to wait a little longer. Meanwhile, he may be working on another exciting big-screen project.