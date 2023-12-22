Jimin releases new solo "Closer Than This" for fans,

In a heartfelt move, the music video of BTS member Jimin's new solo song "Closer Than This" was released today. HYBE shared the four-minute-long video on their YouTube channel, offering a glimpse into BTS' decade-long journey.

The video commenced with Jimin expressing to his team, "So in a way, this really is a fan song." During the discussion about the track, Jimin mentioned, "We say, 'Baby don't worry' a lot in those moments." Subsequently, as the song began, Jimin strolled through the streets and posed with murals. As the song progressed, the video offered glimpses of BTS members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—during their debut and the early stages of their careers.

Additionally, the video provided a sneak peek into BTS' concerts and showcased the members receiving awards throughout the years. The music video also depicted Jimin engrossed in writing his song and celebrating with his team members. During the chorus section of the song, Jimin selected several children to sing it.

In response to the video, a fan expressed, "I gasped at this song because I think it's so beautiful. There's something so powerful about it. The love that multiplied a million times because of these seven people and their stories across the globe." Another individual stated, "Jimin's voice gives me goosebumps!" A fan's comment read, "The only artist's voice that could captivate me like that was Michael Jackson's. Such a warm, beautiful, touching, comforting & highly addictive voice."

Recently, BigHit Music, the agency representing BTS, released a statement about the song. The statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jimin's digital single, 'Closer Than This'. It is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin's genuine feelings for ARMY. As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that 'Closer Than This', with its lyrics conveying Jimin's love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth."