‘Hatirpool Sessions’ returns with fusion of music and fresh talent in season 3

Amid the hum of intense musical discussions and the vivid strokes of paintbrushes on abstract canvases, clips have been teasing fans, building excitement for what's to come. "Hatirpool Sessions" is gearing up to release its highly anticipated third season. To satisfy your curiosity, we reached out to the team for an inside scoop.

"Hatirpool Sessions" began its journey four years ago, offering a perfect blend of simplicity and depth. Its lyrics have given voice to unspoken emotions, connecting with everyday experiences. Providing a platform for emerging voices season after season, it quickly reached a wide audience. Now, collaborating with around 25 different artistes—both new and seasoned—the band is just days away from unveiling its much-awaited third season. This season will explore a variety of genres, showcasing the unique inspirations of each artist through 12 new songs that blend established performers with rising talent.

Known for its minimalist yet deeply engaging art, season 3 promises to elevate that aesthetic. Creative producer Shanaj Parvin Jonaki shared insights into the new set design. "The theme remains the same, but the representation changes with each season," Jonaki explained. "In the first season, we kept it simple, just singing on a rooftop. In the second, we incorporated that vibe by painting on the walls. This time, we've gone more abstract, but the city elements are still there. We wanted a set that could be slightly altered for each performance."

Replacing the 2D art from last year, this season introduces 3D portable modular pieces that can adapt to the mood of each song. "It took a big team nearly a month to create the set. It was challenging to place the modules on the walls, but everyone worked hard during this intense time to bring the final design together," Jonaki added.

What sets this season apart from the previous ones? There will be no covers or translated songs. Almost all the music has been composed from scratch, except for a couple of pieces. Anirudha Anu said, "With more collaborations than in the past two seasons, each musician's unique style has seamlessly combined to create fresh experiences in every performance." The team has also focused on subtle shifts in mood and theme. Anoy Chowdhury noted, "We've added blue to our signature shade of orange, which is reflected in the music as well. Audiences will feel the new vibe."

Work for season 3 began in 2023, with multiple sessions to bring together new artists for the lineup. The focus remains on introducing emerging talent, highlighting artists from niche backgrounds. "Over the seasons, we've matured, and so have our listeners. We aim to grow in every aspect, and together, we evolve," said Anoy. While fans continue to love instant classics like "Upo" and "Shohorer duita gaan," the pressure on season 3 is immense. Yet, the team sees this as motivation to deliver their best, hoping that audiences will embrace the new songs.

This season, "Hatirpool Sessions" has partnered with Skitto and Ground Zero. Mark Ratul Sinha commented, "This challenging journey of showcasing hidden talents wouldn't have been possible without Skitto, whose connection with the youth aligns with our artistic philosophy." Jonaki added, "We also collaborated with Ground Zero, which provided us with the perfect space to work on the set design."

"Hatirpool Sessions" also plans to launch live solo shows in December. Despite the logistical challenges of working with a large ensemble of artists, the team aims to curate intimate solo performances where both audience and singers can share a space, experiencing the season's music together. Although organising traditional concerts is difficult given the number of artistes involved, the team remains optimistic about what they can offer fans in the future.

The first song of "Hatirpool Sessions: Season 3" will drop on October 10 via their channel. Subsequent songs will be released every two weeks on Thursdays, available for streaming on YouTube and Spotify.