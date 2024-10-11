‘Biroti’: Hatirpool Sessions drops first track of season 3

The highly acclaimed Hatirpool Sessions has returned with its third instalment, introducing the song "Biroti". Released on Thursday night, "Biroti" is a beautiful piece that encourages listeners to pause, reflect, and escape from the chaotic emotions that life often brings.

Written by Rupakalpa Chowdhury and curated by Anirudha Anu, the song carries a theme of introspection and acceptance while also exploring the deep yearning for freedom.

"Biroti" delves into the emotional landscape of longing and inner struggles. It speaks of sleepless nights, unresolved feelings, and the weight of life's challenges. Yet, amid all the pain, there's a call for acceptance—the realisation that peace comes from letting go of the past. Through evocative lyrics and soothing melodies, the song captures the paradox of life. While we may accept our circumstances, the quest for meaning and freedom never fully leaves us.

Rupakalpa's thoughtful writing explores how we wrestle with the harshness of life, but also how we find strength in embracing it. Despite this acceptance, a lingering question remains—about existence, about the pursuit of freedom from emotional shadows.

"Biroti" is a collaboration of some of the finest musicians, making the song musically rich and layered. She leads with her powerful vocals, while Tapesh Chakraborty, Chetona Rahman Vasha, Dipta Pritom Nath, and Amit Hasan Rudra form a captivating choir that adds depth to the song. The music is crafted with precision—Hasin Aryan on the drums, Ibon Ibtesham on keys, Rifat Arefin Haque (Dipto) on bass, and Anirudha Anu on guitar—all bringing their unique touch to the arrangement.

The composition is a collective effort, with Rupakalpa Chowdhury, Rifat Arefin Haque, Anirudha Anu, Hasin Aryan, and Ibon Ibtesham contributing to the music's soul.

Shanaj Parvin Jonaki serves as the creative producer of the platform, with co-producer Mark Ratul Sinha offering crucial support to it.

On the video production side, the session was directed by Anoy Chowdhury, with Amit Pramanik acting as both the first assistant director and cinematographer, alongside Iftakharul Hoque. The production design and art direction were led by Shanaj Parvin Jonaki, whose vision helped create the visual aesthetic for "Biroti". The set was designed at Ground Zero, with Potato Digital handling the digital marketing.

Hatirpool Sessions began four years ago as a platform that combined simplicity with emotional depth. Each season has brought fresh, unspoken emotions to the surface, connecting with listeners through the power of music and lyrics. What started as a simple idea has grown into a widely admired project, offering emerging voices a platform to showcase their talent while collaborating with seasoned musicians.

In this third season, Hatirpool Sessions is set to explore a variety of genres, blending established performers with new talents in an exciting showcase of musical diversity. The season will feature 12 new songs, each uniquely inspired by the artistes' personal experiences.