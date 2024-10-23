Great lyrics, composition, and vocals make a song timeless: Fahmida Nabi

National award-winning singer Fahmida Nabi, whose enchanting voice has graced hits like "Lukochuri Lukochuri Golpo," "Dur Dwipabashini," and "Ektu Jodi Takao Tumi," remains one of the most beloved names in Bangladesh's music scene.

Often regarded as a 'pure artiste,' Fahmida's musical journey feels almost inevitable, given her lineage—her father, Mahmudun Nabi, who was a legendary playback singer—and music has always been a part of her life.

Currently, Fahmida is busier than ever. The versatile artiste has recently recorded three new songs and is preparing for two live performances in the United States, set to take place soon.

But these new songs aren't just another addition to her repertoire. Fahmida is especially proud of the fact that all three were written by female lyricists, a collaboration that fills her with pride.

"I'm particularly excited about these songs because they were all penned by a group of talented female lyricists. Working with female artistes is a special joy for me," the renowned singer shared in an exclusive interview with The Daily Star.

Besides lending her voice, the singer has also composed the music for the tracks. All three songs will soon be available on her official YouTube channel.

"The music videos have already been shot, and post-production is underway. Ashik Mahmud, a very talented videographer, directed the videos. I'm confident the audience will connect with the lyrics and the vocals. While choosing the words, I kept the listeners in mind, and I believe these songs will resonate deeply with them. As for my performance, I leave that for the audience to decide," she added with a modest smile.

Speaking about the themes of her new songs, Fahmida explained, "One song, titled 'Jonaki O Jonaki,' was written by Husne Ara Jolly. I composed and performed it. The song reflects how nature, much like fireflies, yearns for freedom and light, especially now, as trees and plants are being destroyed."

The rest two songs—"Sedino Mukhor Chhilo" and "Kacher Manush Dure Jay"— were written by Farzana Rahman, and Ila Majid, respectively.

Despite her packed schedule, Fahmida never stops working on new music. "I'm always busy with music. I try to release a new song every two to three months on my YouTube channel," she said.

Recently, she also lent her voice to the title track of a popular television drama.

Her work in the film industry continues to flourish as well. Following in her father's footsteps, Fahmida has a versatile record in playback singing as well. Recently, the singer recorded several playback songs, including a track for an upcoming movie, composed by Pintu Ghosh, which is set to release at the end of this month. She also contributed a song for the film "Chador."

"There's something magical about singing for films," she said. "I absolutely love it."

When asked about being labelled a 'pure artiste,' Fahmida remained humble. "I don't think too much about titles. I'm just incredibly grateful for the love people give me. I want to keep that love alive by staying true to good music. That's something I'll always hold on to."

In addition to her singing career, Fahmida has been a judge on several music shows, where she's earned praise for her insights and fairness. Offering advice to up-and-coming artistes, she said, "Humility, practice, and knowledge are key. There's no substitute for practice. The more they learn, the better they'll do."

Fahmida is also eager to learn from the younger generation. "I pick up a lot from them. I'm always trying to learn new things from younger artistes," she said.

As for what makes a song truly great, Fahmida believes it's a combination of elements. "Great lyrics, great composition, and great vocals—these are what make a song timeless."

Wrapping up the conversation, Fahmida shared her thoughts on the future of music consumption. "I believe people might move away from watching music videos and go back to simply listening to music, as they did in the past. With time becoming more limited, only songs that truly touch the hearts of the listeners will stand the test of time."

Looking ahead, Fahmida announced her upcoming performance on November 2 in Los Angeles, under the banner of the Sonar Bangla Foundation. She'll be sharing the stage with fellow Bangladeshi singer SI Tutul.