Celebrating the timeless legacy of Syed Ahsan Ali Sydney

Today, October 3, we celebrate the birth of one of Bangladesh's most revered actors, Syed Ahsan Ali Sydney, whose contributions to television, film, and theatre have left a lasting legacy. His performances in the golden era of black-and-white films earned him widespread admiration, and his work in television dramas made him a household name.

Syed Ahsan Ali Sydney's journey in the entertainment industry began in the 1960s, and he quickly rose to prominence with standout roles in some of Bangladesh's most iconic films. His notable works include "Paye Chalar Path" (1973), "Megh Bijli Badal" (1983), and "Danpite Chhele" (1980). His acting excellence made him the first National Award-winning actor in Bangladesh Television (BTV) history.

Sydney's film career began in 1968 with "Chorabali", where he starred opposite the legendary actress Kabori Sarwar. His performance was met with widespread acclaim, and he went on to work in several other notable films, such as "Dahan", "Surjo Othar Age", "Mayamrigo", "Rupali Soikote", "Swami", "Ayna", and "Phulshajja".

One of his most memorable performances came in the film "Suryakanya", where he starred alongside Jayashree Kabir. The film's iconic song "Chena Chena Lage Tabu Achena", featuring Sydney, remains a classic, and his acting in the film continues to be fondly remembered by fans.

Sydney was a regular on BTV, starring in some of the most beloved dramas of the time. He gained immense popularity for his roles in shows such as "Jonaki Jole", "Ekti Shetur Golpo", "Shesh Manusher Thikana", "Shat Jon Jatri", "Bari Bhara", "Ek Nokkhotrer Niche", "Guide", "Shuktara", "Shesher Kobita", "Iti Amar Bon", "Tobuo Golaper Gondho", "Manchitro", and "Opekkhar Relgari", among many others.

His acting was praised for its depth and range, and he continued to entertain audiences with his powerful performances until the very end of his life.

Sydney's acting career started long before he entered film and television. His love for the stage blossomed when he was still in high school, with his first theatre performance taking place in 1953. After graduating from Notre Dame College, he pursued higher education at the University of Dhaka, all while continuing his passion for acting. He became a well-known figure in Dhaka's theatre scene, performing in plays like "Saat Asmaner Siri", "Jonaki Jwale", "Ekti Setur Galpo", "Hazar Bochor Pore", "Aami Tumi Se", and "Saatjan Jatri".

The acting talent didn't stop with Sydney. His son, Jeetu Ahsan, followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a popular actor in his own right. Jeetu's long and successful career in television and film is a reflection of the legacy left behind by his father.

Syed Ahsan Ali Sydney passed away on February 14, 2002, but his work continues to be cherished by audiences old and new. His films remain a source of inspiration, and the younger generation still enjoys his timeless performances. Today, we honour the memory of a man who brought joy, depth, and brilliance to Bangladesh's entertainment landscape.