‘Gaza-Sudan’ flag-waving performer at Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Set arrested

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, a performer from Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show, has been arrested in Louisiana following a months-long investigation into his unscripted protest during the event.

The 41-year-old was charged with "disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly" after he held up the flags of Sudan and Palestine during Lamar's performance of "TV Off".

According to Louisiana State Police, Nantambu surrendered voluntarily through his attorney following a warrant issued by Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Although not shown on the live broadcast, fan-captured footage shows Nantambu climbing onto a car prop and waving the flags before being quickly tackled by security.

NFL vice president of Communications Brian McCarthy clarified that no one involved in the production was aware of Nantambu's intentions. He has since been banned from all NFL stadiums and events for life.

The show's producer, Roc Nation, released a statement saying the act was "neither planned nor rehearsed."