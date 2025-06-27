Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jun 27, 2025 11:33 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 11:39 AM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

‘Gaza-Sudan’ flag-waving performer at Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Set arrested

Fri Jun 27, 2025 11:33 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 11:39 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jun 27, 2025 11:33 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 11:39 AM
‘Gaza-Sudan’ flag-waving performer at Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Set arrested
Photo: Collected

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, a performer from Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show, has been arrested in Louisiana following a months-long investigation into his unscripted protest during the event. 

The 41-year-old was charged with "disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly" after he held up the flags of Sudan and Palestine during Lamar's performance of "TV Off".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to Louisiana State Police, Nantambu surrendered voluntarily through his attorney following a warrant issued by Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Although not shown on the live broadcast, fan-captured footage shows Nantambu climbing onto a car prop and waving the flags before being quickly tackled by security.

NFL vice president of Communications Brian McCarthy clarified that no one involved in the production was aware of Nantambu's intentions. He has since been banned from all NFL stadiums and events for life.

Palabe Kothay music video
Read more

‘Palabe Kothay’: Sunidhi Nayak’s take on obsession

The show's producer, Roc Nation, released a statement saying the act was "neither planned nor rehearsed."

Related topic:
Zul-Qarnain Kwame NantambuarrestedKendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime ShowGaza protest
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Turkey sends teenagers back to UK after Syria attempt

10y ago

Main accused held in Dhaka

9y ago

Man held in Ctg with stun gun, drone

9y ago

US tycoon murder suspect Durst says he 'killed them all'

10y ago

6 suspected Huji men arrested

9y ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইউএসএআইডির সহায়তা বন্ধ হওয়ায় ১ কোটি ৪০ লাখ মানুষের মৃত্যুর আশঙ্কা

১৩৩টি দেশের তথ্য পর্যালোচনা করে আন্তর্জাতিক গবেষক দলটি অনুমান করেছে, ২০০১ থেকে ২০২১ সালের মধ্যে উন্নয়নশীল দেশগুলোতে ৯ কোটি ১০ লাখ মানুষের অকালমৃত্যু প্রতিরোধ করেছিল ইউএসএআইডি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যুদ্ধবিমান ভূপাতিত হওয়ার কারণ 'রাজনৈতিক', ভারতে নতুন বিতর্ক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে