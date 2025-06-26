‘Palabe Kothay’: Sunidhi Nayak’s take on obsession

"Drugs scattered across the table, lamps knocked over—a girl distraught, and a mysterious man smiling. She runs, distorted by her obsession. She's searching for something. She tries to embrace the man, but he slips away. She's lost, unable to escape her feelings. Will her obsession consume her?"- This is how the teaser of "Palabe Kothay" introduces us to our protagonists Sunidhi Nayak and Sariful Razz.

Video of Palabe kothay | পালাবে কোথায় | Official Music Video | Sunidhi Nayak | Sariful Razz | Arnob

"With this music video, we tried to do something fresh. I don't think anything like this has been done before for a Bangla song," Sunidhi shared with visible excitement. "The teaser's reaction has been overwhelming. People are sharing it non-stop. Credit goes to Adnan Al Rajeev. We created a fusion—adding electronic elements while also staying rooted in Bengali instruments and language."

"Palabe Kothay" didn't just emerge from a creative whim—it was born from personal pain and recovery. Sunidhi opened up about her journey with mental health, explaining how the song is deeply connected to her past struggles with depression and anxiety.

"This song is very close to me. Around six years ago, I battled depression and anxiety. I worked hard to heal and recover. Mental health really matters to me. That's why I wanted to create a song that speaks about it—whether it's about an abusive relationship or a form of addiction.

Addiction doesn't always mean drugs; even an emotional dependency on someone can become toxic. This song is about learning to let go and taking back control of your life." From addiction and obsession to emotional turmoil, "Palabe Kothay" dives into the depths of the human psyche. It's a haunting question that lingers—"Where will you run?"—as the song confronts internal demons head-on.

Musically, the track is a seamless blend of pop and electronic, with subtle nods to Bengali tradition. "It's a pop-electronic fusion," Sunidhi explained. "To give it a cultural touch, I added four sitar notes. But overall, it's modern and electronic in sound."

After Sunidhi recorded the track—penned by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob and composed collaboratively by Sunidhi, Arnob, and Adit Rahman—she reached out to Adnan. "I sent the song to Adnan bhai and told him, 'This is my new song.' He immediately said we needed to make a music video. I shared my thoughts, and he came back with a storyboard that blew me away. I felt like I was living inside the song."

The process was intense. Sunidhi not only sang the track but also portrayed the protagonist in the video. She trained for nearly three weeks, rehearsing choreography and fine-tuning the emotions she needed to convey on screen. "This wasn't like acting in a film or web series—it was my song. That made it a bit easier because I knew the emotion so well. Adnan helped me bring that character to life." "

"Palabe Kothay" marks the first collaboration between Sunidhi, Sariful Razz, and Adnan Al Rajeev—a trio whose creative synergy is evident in every frame. "I had never worked with Razz or Adnan before," Sunidhi noted. "Razz was busy shooting 'Insaaf' when I asked him to meet for coffee. I played the song for him, and he instantly connected with it. He was grooving to it right away." Sunidhi credits Razz's performance for helping her elevate her own. "I'm not a professional actor, but Razz is. He was so brilliant and present on set that it brought out the best in me. A good co-artiste truly makes a difference."

"Palabe Kothay" marks the first collaboration between Sunidhi, Sariful Razz, and Adnan Al Rajeev—a creative trio whose synergy is evident in every frame.

"I had never worked with Razz or Adnan before," Sunidhi noted. "Razz was busy filming Insaaf when I asked him to meet for coffee. I played the song for him, and he instantly connected with it. He was grooving to it right away."

She credits Razz's presence for elevating her own performance.

"I'm not a professional actor, but Razz is. He was so present on set—it brought out the best in me. A good co-artist truly makes a difference."

The music video drops this evening on Sunidhi's YouTube channel. With "Palabe Kothay", she offers more than just a new track—she offers a piece of herself. Through raw lyrics, immersive visuals, and emotional honesty, Sunidhi reminds us that healing is rarely linear. Obsession—whether emotional or chemical—can feel inescapable. But through art, there's always a way forward.