Wed Jan 31, 2024 04:47 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 04:54 PM

Sunidhi Nayak's first solo album to release in February

Photos: Collected

Rabindra Sangeet artiste Sunidhi Nayak is all set to release her first music album next month, containing five original songs of hers.

The first song of the album, titled, "Arale", is scheduled to be released on February 2. The other songs from the album will simultaneously be released on February 9, a week after the release of the first, the singer confirmed to the media.

Sunidhi tuned three of the songs from the album while her friends from West Bengal's cultural hub, Shantiniketan, wrote the lyrics and composed the songs. All of the songs will be available on her official YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, iTunes, and other music streaming platforms.

Regarding the launching of her very first music album, Sunidhi said, "I was keen on releasing an original album for a long time. Although I have a Rabindra Sangeet album ready for release, I wanted to release my original album first. That is why I waited till now."

"We have been working on this album for one and half years now. Each song speaks of the life I have experienced throughout these couple of years, and I will always remember this journey as a musician as one of my most treasured memories," said Sunidhi.

Sunidhi Nayak, a Visva-Bharati University alumni of India's West Bengal and a professional Rabindra Sangeet singer, was immensely praised in Bangladesh because of her renditions of Rabindra Sangeet– "Ami Rupe Tomay Bhulabona", "O Je Mane Na Mana", "Buk Bedhe Tui Dara Dekhi" and "Zodi Tare Naai e Chini" etc. 

However, she became a household name and widely acclaimed after her brilliant performance of "Sondhatara" with her husband, celebrated musician Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, at Coke Studio Bangla's second season.

Comments

