‘Close Up-1’ star Liza excitedly awaits motherhood

Popular singer Sania Sultana Liza, known for winning the crown of "Close Up-1", is poised to embark on the journey of motherhood. After two years of marriage, she is expecting her first child with Sabuj Khandokar, a Bangladeshi businessman residing in the USA.

Singer Dinat Jahan Munni broke the news on her social media, along with a lovely picture of the expectant couple.

She shared on her Facebook, "Witnessing one of the most beautiful scenes in the world. Our beloved Sania Sultana Liza will soon experience the joys of motherhood. Please keep her in your prayers."

News of Liza's marriage surfaced in November of last year. The couple registered their marriage in the presence of their nearest and dearest.

Last year, the singer confided in The Daily Star about her decision to keep her marriage private. She explained, "I had intended to announce my marriage through a grand reception. However, the news leaked to the media. Nevertheless, I humbly request prayers and blessings from my fans for my married life."

In 2008, Liza won the "Close Up-1: Tomakei Khujchhey Bangladesh" competition. Since then, she has consistently won the hearts of audiences with her beautiful singing.

