Liza welcomes first child

Famed "Close Up-1" singer Sania Sultana Liza was reported to be expecting her first child until yesterday, March 18, when it was officially confirmed that she had given birth to a baby girl at a hospital in New York.

The news of Liza giving birth was shared on social media by popular lyricist Kabir Bakul. He further added that Liza's daughter was born at 4:00pm (Bangladesh time), reassuring everyone that both the mother and the daughter are in good health.

After two years of marriage, Liza has now given birth to her first child. News of her marriage surfaced last November when she tied the knot with Sabuj Khandokar, a Bangladeshi businessman residing in the United States. The wedding was a private affair, attended only by close family members.

Liza emerged as the champion in the "Closeup 1 Tomakei Khujchhey Bangladesh" competition back in 2008. Since then, she has made her mark in the music industry.

Her songs including "Ek Brishtite", "Pran Jure", "Ek Jamuna", "Asmani", and "Tare Dekhi Ami Roddure" amongst others have garnered immense popularity.