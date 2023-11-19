We got married last December: Liza
Close Up One famed singer Sania Sultana Liza was crowned winner in 2008. The singer is currently occupied in the role of one of the jury members on a music reality show.
Recently, a news about the singer getting married has been in the air. However, the singer has confirmed to The Daily Star that she has indeed married Sabuj Khandokar, a Bangladeshi businessman residing in the USA. The couple has conducted the wedding rituals through a private family arrangement.
In 2022, in the context of love and marriage, Liza told the media, "Everyone gets involved with someone in their life. I have entered into a new relationship, I can say that much. We have prepared for everything regarding our marriage. We will get married this year if the situation with the pandemic improves. I just want to say, he is someone from outside the world of music, but we met through music."
Liza also shared that she wanted to announce her marriage through a grand ceremony with everyone's presence, this year. However, now that the news has been disclosed, the singer has asked for prayers and blessings for the two of them.
