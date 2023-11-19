Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Nov 19, 2023 06:28 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 06:52 PM

Most Viewed

Music

We got married last December: Liza

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Nov 19, 2023 06:28 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 06:52 PM
We got married last December: Liza
Photos: Collected

Close Up One famed singer Sania Sultana Liza was crowned winner in 2008. The singer is currently occupied in the role of one of the jury members on a music reality show. 

Recently, a news about the singer getting married has been in the air. However, the singer has confirmed to The Daily Star that she has indeed married Sabuj Khandokar, a Bangladeshi businessman residing in the USA. The couple has conducted the wedding rituals through a private family arrangement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

I am excited, I voiced Kabir Suman’s song this Eid: Liza

In 2022, in the context of love and marriage, Liza told the media, "Everyone gets involved with someone in their life. I have entered into a new relationship, I can say that much. We have prepared for everything regarding our marriage. We will get married this year if the situation with the pandemic improves. I just want to say, he is someone from outside the world of music, but we met through music."

We got married last December: Liza
Liza with her husband Sabuj Khandoker.

Liza also shared that she wanted to announce her marriage through a grand ceremony with everyone's presence, this year. However, now that the news has been disclosed, the singer has asked for prayers and blessings for the two of them.

Related topic:
Sania Sultana LizaClose Up One singer Liza
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রোগ

এ বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্তের সংখ্যা ৩ লাখ ছাড়াল

এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি রোগীর সংখ্যা ৩ লাখ ১ হাজার ২৫৫ জনে পৌঁছেছে।

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

৩ বার চেষ্টা করেও কেন্দ্রীয় কার্যালয়ে ঢুকতে পারেননি কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে