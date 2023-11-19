We got married last December: Liza

Close Up One famed singer Sania Sultana Liza was crowned winner in 2008. The singer is currently occupied in the role of one of the jury members on a music reality show.

Recently, a news about the singer getting married has been in the air. However, the singer has confirmed to The Daily Star that she has indeed married Sabuj Khandokar, a Bangladeshi businessman residing in the USA. The couple has conducted the wedding rituals through a private family arrangement.

In 2022, in the context of love and marriage, Liza told the media, "Everyone gets involved with someone in their life. I have entered into a new relationship, I can say that much. We have prepared for everything regarding our marriage. We will get married this year if the situation with the pandemic improves. I just want to say, he is someone from outside the world of music, but we met through music."

Liza with her husband Sabuj Khandoker.

Liza also shared that she wanted to announce her marriage through a grand ceremony with everyone's presence, this year. However, now that the news has been disclosed, the singer has asked for prayers and blessings for the two of them.